2025 Oscars: How to watch the Academy Awards from anywhere with a VPN

An Oscars statuette on display at a screening of the Oscars in Paris, France April 26, 2021. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

The 97th Academy Awards mark the end of award season, and this year's ceremony is fast approaching. The Oscars, hosted this year by Conan O'Brien, will air live on Sunday, March 2 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and while you can watch them on ABC or stream them on Hulu (for the first time ever), there's another way you can tune in to Hollywood's most glamorous night, with the help of a VPN. Oh, and if you haven't yet watched all of this year's Best Picture nominees –Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked – here's a quick primer on where you can watch them all.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's Academy Awards, including how to watch from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

When are the 2025 Academy Awards?

The 97th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 2 at 7 p.m. ET. Live red carpet coverage will start at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on ABC, streaming live via OnTheRedCarpet.com and the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.

What channel are The Academy Awards on?

The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC, which you may have access to through cable or a live TV antenna. This year, you can also stream the awards live on regular Hulu — not just Hulu's live TV tier. So if you don't currently have access to ABC, all you need is a $10/month ad-supported Hulu subscription to access the 2025 Oscars live stream.

How to watch the 2025 Oscars with a VPN

If you want to watch this year's Oscars without cable or a Hulu subscription, you can do just that with the help of a VPN. By using a VPN with a location set to a different country, such as Australia, viewers in the U.S. can tune in to the broadcast for free on 7Plus. You can also catch the show on ITVX out of the U.K. Simply change your location settings accordingly and tune in to either channel from anywhere.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to overseas broadcasts, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Who is presenting at the 2025 Oscars?

Conan O'Brien will host the 2025 Oscars. Presenters this year include Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr. and Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Joe Alwyn, Ana de Armas, Halle Berry, Sterling K. Brown, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Lily-Rose Depp, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Selena Gomez, Goldie Hawn, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Connie Nielsen, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, Ben Stiller, Oprah Winfrey and Bowen Yang.

2025 Oscars performers:

Confirmed Oscars performers this year include Wicked co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, as well as Doja Cat, Lisa of Blackpink, Queen Latifah and Raye, and a special performance by the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Oscars nominations 2025:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Animated Feature Film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Music (Original Song)

"El Mal" from Emilia Pérez

"The Journey" from The Six Triple Eight

"Like A Bird" from Sing Sing

"Mi Camino" from Emilia Pérez

"Never Too Late" from Elton John: Never Too Late

Music (Original Score)

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Documentary Feature Film

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Sugarcane

International Feature Film

I'm Still Here (Brazil)

The Girl With the Needle (Denmark)

Emilia Pérez (France)

The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)

Flow (Latvia)

Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Documentary Short Film

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Live Action Short Film

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

More ways to watch the 2025 Oscars: