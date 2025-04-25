2026 MLB Free Agency power rankings + Steve Cohen's New York Mets social media hilarity

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down the 2026 MLB free agency class and take a look at what type of deals we can expect to see this winter. The boys give us their takes on how much Kyle Tucker’s contract will be, where Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman will land & how the rest of the class stacks up.

Jake and Jordan then bring out the mailbag to answer your questions. What should be the term for a 2-game sweep? Jake also gives us his best sponsorship tie-ins for players with specific nicknames.

Later, Jake & Jordan bring back The Good, Bad & Uggla and react to Steve Cohen’s most recent hilarious social media post.

(1:30) - What contract can Kyle Tucker expect?

(12:00) - Where will Pete Alonso & Alex Bregman land?

(16:45) - Where other 2026 free agents will measure up

(24:30) - Ranking pitchers in the 2026 free agent class

(30:00 ) - Answering your questions from the mailbag

(53:00) - The Good, The Bad, The Uggla

