3 storylines to follow as the Chicago Cubs open spring training

MESA, Arizona — The Chicago Cubs held their first full-squad workout on Friday, with the position players officially assembling for the first time as they begin a pivotal season for the franchise. The Cubs have not reached the postseason since 2020 and have not won a playoff game since 2017. The core of the team that became curse-breaking champions in 2016 is a fond yet distant memory. The more recent era of Cubs baseball has featured its fair share of likable stars but has mostly been defined by mediocrity and disappointment.

The 2025 Cubs are eager to change that. And in an NL Central division that appears up for grabs, it's about time that Chicago steps forward as a clear-cut contender, rather than merely a wait-and-see team. After a busy offseason that featured both a huge acquisition in Kyle Tucker and the failed pursuit of another star in Alex Bregman, the Cubs have been in the news from early November all the way until the opening of camp this week. Some would argue they've put together a roster that portrays them as the contenders they strive to become. But now they have to go out and prove it.

Here’s the latest from Sloan Park:

Alex Bregman is not a Cub — and that’s OK

With Friday marking the first official full day of spring activity for Cubs position players, nearly every key hitter spoke to reporters to reflect on the winter that was and discuss early expectations for the season ahead. But because of the timing of these inaugural spring sessions, there was a consistent line of questioning regarding a player who wasn't anywhere near the Cubs' complex: Bregman, who recently chose a three-year deal with the Red Sox over reported offers from several other clubs, including Chicago.

“I think everyone figured he'd be a really good fit for this team,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. “Obviously, it didn't end up happening, but Jed's done such a tremendous job in putting together what I feel like is probably our best roster yet, just in terms of the depth, in terms of filling needs that we may have had in previous years.”

Several of Swanson’s teammates echoed this sentiment, maintaining a steadfast belief that the Cubs got definitively better this winter, regardless of coming up short on Bregman. They replaced Cody Bellinger with Kyle Tucker, fortified the rotation with lefty Matthew Boyd and added four veteran relievers to bolster the bullpen in Ryan Pressly, Ryan Brasier, Eli Morgan and Caleb Thielbar.

“They've been really thoughtful and intentional about building this roster out to give us the best chance to succeed,” Swanson added.

Matt Shaw is ready to step up

In Bregman’s absence, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this Cubs roster, as Swanson suggested. Missing out on Bregman also would’ve been a lot more consequential if Chicago did not boast one of baseball’s top infield prospects in 23-year-old Matt Shaw, who appears primed to handle the hot corner on the North Side. It’s been a rather quick rise for Shaw, who was drafted 13th out of the University of Maryland just 20 months ago, but he raked in 35 Triple-A games (.929 OPS) to finish 2024 and has a clear opportunity to win the starting job in Chicago out of camp.

Like everyone else, Shaw was plenty aware of the possibility of Bregman coming to Chicago and obscuring his path to the big leagues, at least in the short term. Funnily enough, Shaw — a Massachusetts native – found out about Bregman’s choice to head to Boston when his friends, many of whom are Red Sox fans, alerted him via text. And with Bregman now officially headed elsewhere, Shaw isn’t taking what’s in front of him lightly:

“Obviously, that's my goal for the spring,” he said of making the team out of camp. “Being able to do that would be amazing, be a dream come true, something I've been dreaming of for a long time.

“Having the front office, coaching staff, players believing in me and believing that I can help this team win a division and move forward with that would be amazing.”

Manager Craig Counsell mentioned Friday that Shaw is currently day-to-day dealing with a mild oblique issue that popped up during some recent swings in the cage, but the team doesn’t anticipate this will alter his spring significantly. Shaw will have plenty of eyes on him whenever his full participation in workouts and games commences – and plenty of support from those inside the clubhouse.

“He's such a gifted player, and he's a natural-born baseball player,” Swanson said of the promising prospect who could pair with him on the left side of the Cubs’ infield for the foreseeable future.

“He knows that I'm available for him, whether it's questions, advice or an ear that will listen. But I'm just going to kind of let him do his thing, and I think that experience will be the best teacher for him.”

The Cubs missed on Bregman but landed a star in Kyle Tucker

In the wake missing on Bregman, another point of solace for Chicago is the fact that a main character of the recent golden era of Astros baseball did report to Cubs camp on Friday: Tucker, the 28-year-old All-Star right fielder who excels at virtually everything on a baseball field, from his power and plate discipline in the batter's box to his range in the outfield and speed on the basepaths.

"He's a true superstar, an incredible player,” second baseman Nico Hoerner said of his new teammate. “He does absolutely every part of baseball well, which you don't really see from many players. Even guys that are All-Stars every year, there's not many guys that truly do all parts of the game at a high level. And he does that.”

Offered Swanson: “His body of work is impressive. If you look at what he's been able to do over his career to this point, I think he's a star in our game and somebody that's going to make our team a lot better.”

A free agent at the end of this upcoming season — and with speculation already about whether the Cubs could secure an extension before he reaches the open market — Tucker predictably deferred when asked if this year will feel any different because of his contract status.

"You never know how the future is gonna play out,” he said. “Just trying to take it one day at a time, and whatever happens later happens.”

Because of his seismic talent, Tucker’s long-term future will remain a point of interest throughout the season, no matter what. But for him and the Cubs, what matters most is where he is at this moment — and what he could bring to a roster that has been starving for a star of his caliber.

“Right now,” Tucker said, looking down and gesturing at the “CHICAGO” outlined in red letters on his blue hoodie, “I'm a Chicago Cub. And I'm excited to be here and try to win games for the Cubbies."