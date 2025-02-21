4 Nations Face-Off: Connor McDavid wins it for Canada in OT

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 20: Sam Bennett #9 of Team Canada celebrates with Mitchell Marner #16, Colton Parayko #55 and Brandon Hagel #38 #6 after scoring a goal during the second period of the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship game between Team Canada and Team United States at TD Garden on February 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brian Babineau/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images)

Few games have ever felt as high stakes as USA and Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. So naturally, it took the best player of a generation to end it.

Connor McDavid etched his name in Canadian hockey history with a golden goal on Thursday in Boston, winning a game and a tournament that felt bigger than anything every played in an All-Star break.

CONNOR MCDAVID WINS THE 4 NATIONS FOR CANADA IN OVERTIME 😱🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/7XIdlj4c75 — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2025

The goal was reminiscent of the golden goal McDavid's Canadian teammate Sidney Crosby scored 15 years earlier in the gold medal match of the 2010 Olympics. Every player was invested in the game, and Canada had only survived to that point because of an unreal performance by goaltender Jordan Binnington in overtime.

oh my gooodness, matthews with the chance but binnington the save pic.twitter.com/MaHdjNe6SU — Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) February 21, 2025

The first two periods were both even, with each team notching a goal in each frame. Nathan MacKinnon got Canada on the board with his four goal of the tournament, most of any player, but Brady Tkachuk answered back.

BRADY TKACHUK TIES IT UP FOR THE UNITED STATES 🇺🇸



IT HAD TO BE HIM 👏 pic.twitter.com/8Y0sFnod8R — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2025

Tkachuk, who missed practice Wednesday with an illness, contributed a lot more than a goal, though. He was arguably the Americans' most physical player, delivering multiplebig-time hits and setting the tone for the game.

Team USA took the lead in the second period on a Jake Sanderson goal, and then Sam Bennett tied it right back.

SAM BENNETT TIES THE GAME FOR CANADA 🇨🇦



WHAT A HOCKEY GAME 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XZanqO2LTB — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 21, 2025

There was no scoring in the third period, as strong goaltending and high-effort defending took over. Both countries waited for that one last punch, but the high stakes naturally had to last until there was a tournament-winning golden goal on the line.

Even the overtime rules reflected how much each team wanted the win, as as there was no three-on-three hockey or a shootout. Just normal, sudden-death hockey, until one team wins.

The USA-Canada 4 Nations final capped off a massively successful tournament

The game was a true pick 'em at BetMGM, with both nations carrying -110 odds. Canada was the pre-tournament favorite, but their 3-1 loss to the U.S. left a mark on how the rest of the tournament played out.

Had the tournament been decided on that game, it would have been enough. The discontent between the two teams, amid worsening political relations between their two governmens, was palpable before the game and crystallized with three fights in the first nine seconds.

Canada went on to strike first with a Connor McDavid goal, but the U.S. went on to score in every period for a thrilling 3-1 win. The loss didn't stop Canada from making the final, thanks to wins over Sweden and Finland, setting up a winner-take-all matchup with all the pressure of an Olympic final. Both players and fans completely latched their emotions to a completely new tournament, and the result was some top-tier hockey in the middle of the NHL season.

In an age where every major sports league is fretting over what to do during its All-Star break, the NHL struck gold so hard it is bound to inspire copycats. As it turns out, national pride is one heck of a motivator.