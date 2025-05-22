49ers had no choice but to pay up for Brock Purdy despite debates about his ability

No matter what your feelings are on Brock Purdy, it's fair to say the 49ers were backed into a corner by his performance over the past few years. After trying to find a franchise quarterback by trading three first-round picks for the right to draft Trey Lance in 2021, San Francisco lucked into a long-term starting quarterback by selecting Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 draft.

With multiple NFC championship game appearances, a Super Bowl appearance and some of the best numbers in the league, he had earned himself a long-term contract in the NFL no matter what. The 49ers' five-year, $265 million commitment to Purdy is a sign that they feel comfortable building around him and also a sign of the reality of how teams view quarterbacks.

Purdy talked about it during media availability at 49ers organized team activities.

"Being here Day 1 was a huge emphasis for me, regardless of having a contract done or not," Purdy said, in his first media appearance since signing the deal. "But I had a lot of faith in my agent and the Niners that we were going to get something done. I didn't know when exactly, but being here for Phase 1 was huge for me."

It's not a secret that Purdy has been put into a great position to succeed. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best play-callers of this generation, the Niners have had several Pro Bowl talents at the skill positions and their defense has largely been good for this run. It's a great situation for a quarterback, but not every QB who's been in this ecosystem has actually succeeded. That's where Purdy has established himself as the most productive quarterback Shanahan has coached since he left Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons following the 2016 season.

Purdy's deal, which has an average of $53 million per year and comes with a no-trade clause, is what most teams would have done, regardless of questions about his ability to carry the full load. To be fair to Purdy, the 49ers were missing several of their usual weapons last season and they still had a fairly strong passing attack for the majority of the season. According to Pro Football Reference, Purdy ranked ninth in success rate (49.4%) and third in yards per attempt (8.5) despite having Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey and Trent Williams all missing extended time. Despite finishing 6-11, Purdy's season actually should have given the 49ers a bit more security in their decision to sign him to this contract.

"When we took him with the last pick in the draft, we knew he had potential to succeed in this league, but we had no idea how special of a player he would become," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a statement. "He has played at an exceptionally high level since taking over the starting job, and we look forward to seeing him continue to lead this team for years to come."

It seems like Purdy is ready to take the next step in terms of leadership and continuing to carry a bigger load for the offense.

Purdy knows that now the next step is up to Lynch and the front office to maximize their assets as the increased cap hits for Purdy begin to roll in.

“However they use the cap space and all that kind of stuff, that's not my job,” Purdy said. “My job is to now go and win games and lead this team, but I'm extremely happy and grateful for where we ended.”

There will be scrutiny for this deal because Purdy is not one of the truly elite quarterbacks in the NFL, but he's good enough and his performance is on par with other quarterbacks like Tua Tagovailoa, who received a similar deal.

This is one of the more fascinating contracts to monitor in the NFL, but it’s a move just about every single general manager would have made in the same circumstance.