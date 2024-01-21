49ers WR Deebo Samuel leaves to locker room after exiting with shoulder injury

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 17: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on in action during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images) (Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are a deep team, but they aren't the same without multi-talented receiver Deebo Samuel.

Less than a half into the 49ers' postseason, they suddenly had to adjust without Samuel. He went back to the locker room during the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Samuel was knocked out of Saturday night's divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on San Francisco's first drive. After a short catch Samuel was fighting multiple defenders, trying to get extra yards. Jaire Alexander came in from the side and hit him in the helmet. Samuel stayed down for a while after he was tackled. He didn't immediately go to the medical tent but did so shortly after he came off the field.

The 49ers said Samuel was being evaluated for a head injury and his return was questionable. He was cleared from that and did return to the game for a few plays, but later Fox's broadcast showed trainers on the sideline working on Samuel's shoulder. Shortly after he went back to the locker room.

Samuel is a huge part of a star-filled 49ers offense. The 49ers were 12-3 with Samuel in the lineup and 0-2 without him this season.

The 49ers have plenty of weapons on offense. But Samuel has been hard to replace.

