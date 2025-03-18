7 NBA Draft prospects to watch during March Madness 2025

March Madness is where legends are made, and where draft stocks can skyrocket. Cooper Flagg is locked in as the No. 1 prospect, but plenty of other players have a lot to prove. Here are seven draft prospects to watch as they try to make their mark on the biggest stage:

1. Derik Queen, Maryland freshman center

Few big men in this year’s tournament are as funky and fascinating as Derik Queen. One possession, he’s using a vicious drop-step to bully his way to the rim. The next, he’s going behind the back then spinning through traffic to get into the paint before kicking it out to a teammate. At 6-foot-10, the Maryland freshman combines the brute strength of a traditional post player with the ball-handling and finesse of a guard. He’s like a slightly smaller DeMarcus Cousins, but with a lovable attitude.

Translating his production to March Madness will go a long way in cementing his status as a top 10, or even top five, pick in the June draft. And Maryland’s success in March will hinge a lot on Queen’s ability to thrive defensively. He flashes versatility stepping out to the perimeter, but he’s had moments this season in which he seemed to be hit by fatigue. If he’s engaged, he has a chance to be one of the most dominant players in the tournament.

2. Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma freshman guard

All eyes will be on Oklahoma with an opening-round match against the back-to-back champions, UConn. Jeremiah Fears will be the key to victory with the confidence and skill set to take over a game at any moment. His ability to change speeds and throw defenders off balance makes him a dangerous threat both as a scorer and a passer. And when the game is on the line, Fears has already shown he can rise to the occasion with a game-winning, and-one 3-pointer earlier in the year against Michigan.

UConn ranks 94th in defensive rating this season, and has an especially shaky perimeter defense. This means Fears is set up to thrive. But the same could’ve been said for Oklahoma’s SEC tournament loss against Kentucky. Fears made clutch shots and steals down the stretch to make a 10-point comeback in the final 90 seconds. But the Sooners were down in the first place, and ultimately lost, in part because of his erratic shot selection and decision-making. What version of Fears will Oklahoma get: The one who looks like a no-brainer lottery pick? Or the kid who should go back to school?

3. Kon Knueppel, Duke freshman wing

If there’s one thing Kon Knueppel does at an elite level, it’s shoot the basketball. He’s made 39.2% of his 5.6 attempts from 3 so far this season, and he’s made 91.4% of shots from the charity stripe. At 6-foot-6, he has a beautiful stroke shooting no matter the action. But Knueppel is more than a shooter.

When Cooper Flagg turned his ankle in the first half against Georgia Tech in the ACC tournament, Duke turned to Knueppel to run the show. He ran a season-high 14 pick-and-rolls in that game and flourished as a scorer getting to the basket, where he used his large frame to carve out space and finish, and as a playmaker, throwing three lob dunks to center Khaman Maluach. March Madness will be a crucial test to show he can continue to thrive as a creator, and help Flagg along in guiding Duke to a national championship.

4. VJ Edgecombe, Baylor freshman guard

The projected second and third picks behind Flagg are Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, but the star duo was unable to lead Rutgers to the tournament. This means the door is open for someone to surpass them in the draft rankings. Could Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe be that prospect? Explosiveness and energy define Edgecombe. The high-flying freshman plays with relentless intensity on both ends of the floor. His athleticism allows him to wreak havoc in transition, attack the basket with force, and come out of nowhere for momentum-shifting blocks. And after closing the year struggling to shoot 3s, he’s closed strong by making 37.6% of 3s over his last 23 games.

But the key for Edgecombe in March will be proving he’s more than just an athletic slasher who can make some shots. There will come moments that Baylor asks Edgecombe to generate shots for himself or his teammates. Whereas there are no doubts about Harper’s ability to be a primary creator, there are about Edgecombe. But if he can show growth as a shot-creator, perhaps Edgecombe could make the case that he belongs right behind Flagg on the rankings.

5. Alex Condon, Florida sophomore center

Australian big man Alex Condon played rugby growing up and brings that type of hard-nosed mindset to the basketball court, with a non-stop motor and a physicality that sets a tone for his teammates. He reminds me of a slightly smaller Isaiah Hartenstein, who excels for the Oklahoma City Thunder, because of that effort. But also because of his passing. What separates Condon from other energy bigs is his creative playmaking with the ability to handle on the perimeter and make high-level reads.

I brought college basketball analyst Mark Titus on my podcast this week to discuss all of the prospects included in this article, and he said that if Florida makes it to the Final Four then there will be a game we label “The Alex Condon Game.” And it’s true. Condon is often the third or fifth option for the Gators, who are fueled by a deep backcourt. But just a couple weeks ago he had 27 points in a huge game against Alabama, scoring from every spot on the floor. More moments like that one could cause the sophomore center’s draft stock to surge.

6. Jase Richardson, Michigan State freshman guard

If Michigan State makes the Final Four it’ll happen for two reasons: The defense continues to dominate, and Jase Richardson continues to ascend offensively. The Spartans don’t shoot 3s well. Richardson is often the only option, looking like a new age Rip Hamilton running around screens to spring himself open. But he’s also a shot-creator who has a deep bag of scoring moves, particularly in the midrange, where he loves to stop on a dime and elevate. At 6-foot-3, he’s also a crafty finisher, using his touch and body control to convert tough layups against bigger defenders. With such a strong feel for the game, he can also be trusted, even as a freshman, to make the right decision as a playmaker.

But March Madness is a totally different monster, and there’s a lot riding on a freshman to lead the offense. I have him ranked in my top five, but plenty of other analysts don’t even view him as a lottery pick. March will be the month that proves his true ability to create shots against top-tier defenders, who will now be game planning to stop him.

7. Tre Johnson, Texas freshman guard

Texas may not last long in the tournament; the 11-seed Longhorns are on the bubble, with a matchup on Wednesday against Xavier. They are a poorly coached team with a clunky offense. But the main reason they’re even in the tournament is Tre Johnson, who’s a natural-born scorer with a knack for making tough shots look effortless. He's made 39.2% of his 3s this season with a ton coming off of movement actions, and many others contested off the dribble.

He's stepped up in big games this season: He had 30 against Texas A&M, 26 against Tennessee, 39 against Arkansas, 32 against Kentucky. But he also went 0-for-10 against Oklahoma, and had only 11 points in an SEC tournament quarterfinal loss in his second matchup against Tennessee. Bringing consistency as a scorer, and making a positive impact in more ways other than his scoring, will be key in helping Texas go further than anyone expects. And in the process, solidifying his status as a one-and-done that belongs in the top five.