76ers announce Joel Embiid had successful knee surgery, will be re-evaluated in 6 weeks

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 29: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Miami Heat at the Wells Fargo Center on March 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Heat defeated the 76ers 118-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
By Yahoo Sports Staff,Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid had successful arthroscopic surgery on his left knee earlier this week, the team announced on Friday. He'll be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Embiid was ruled out for the season in February after dealing with recurring knee issues. The team announced the decision to shut down Embiid to focus on the center's "long-term health and performance."

At the time, the next steps for Embiid were not clear, but last week, the 2023 NBA MVP opted for surgery. It is Embiid's second procedure on that knee in just over a year after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in February 2024.

Embiid has been dealing with the knee issue throughout the season. He missed the first nine games with what the team called "left knee management" — eventually prompting an NBA probe over the All-Star's game participation.

But the knee issues persisted, and by February, Embiid admitted he was not playing up to his usual standard. Embiid consulted with doctors and specialists toward the end of February before ultimately deciding he needed to take a new approach.

