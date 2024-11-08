9 NBA Observations: Wemby needs to step up, Sixers in trouble & more | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.

Can the Philadelphia 76ers survive their atrocious start without Tyrese Maxey and with Joel Embiid slated to play his first game of the season this Tuesday against New York? What adjustments need to be made in San Antonio to get Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul playing complementary basketball that bolsters Wemby's strengths? Will Zion Williamson ever be Zion Williamson again? All that and more on today's Kevin O'Connor Show.

(0:50) - Sixers aren't who we thought they were

(5:10) - Can anything fix the east vs. west conference imbalance?

(7:10) - Cavs are 9-0, can they get to 60 wins?

(10:30) - Should NBA abandon conferences and go to 58 games?

(16:00) - How can CP3 and Wemby get on the same page?

(25:45) - Kings can reach a new level with DeRozan add

(28:40) - Can Zion ever be Zion again?

(34:20) - Jalen Johnson's usage is crazy

(38:22) - Ja Morant is back with a vengeance

