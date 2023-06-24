Aaron Judge reveals he tore a ligament in his toe, Yankees hopeful he returns in 2023

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 20: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout during the 8th inning of the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Aaron Judge's toe injury sounds a lot worse than initially thought.

The New York Yankees star admitted Saturday he actually tore a ligament after he crashed through a wall at Dodgers Stadium on June 4. The team originally called the injury a sprain and placed Judge on the injured list two days later on June 6. Judge added that he still has pain in his foot when he walks and didn't know when he would play again this season.

"I'm not giving you any timeline," he said. "There's no need. I've just got to get better and then I'll be out there.

"I don't think too many people in here have torn a ligament in their toe," Judge said. "If it was a quad, we'd have a better answer. If it's an oblique or hamstring, we have answers and a timeline for that. With how unique this injury is, and it being my back foot, which I push off of and run off of, it's a tough spot."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also refused to give a timeline but said he expects Judge to return this season. However, Boone wouldn't go so far as to assure it.

"That's an absolute," Boone said about if he could guarantee Judge would play in 2023. "I can't say that about anyone."

Judge's latest injury has dealt a huge blow to his MVP race and to the Yankees' 2023 season.

While he batted 291/.404/.674 before the injury, Judge no longer leads MLB in home runs or OPS. His 19 home runs now trail five other batters and he's six back from Shohei Ohtani, as does his 1.078 OPS. Judge has already landed on the IL earlier this year and missed 10 games in late April and early May due to a hip injury.

New York, meanwhile, is 11-16 in 27 games without Judge this year, has lost six of their past eight games and now sit third in the AL East with a 41-35 record.