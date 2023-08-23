Aces' A'ja Wilson drops 53 points in win over Dream to match WNBA single-game scoring record

Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 19: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces reacts after the Los Angeles Sparks turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 19, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Sparks defeated the Aces 78-72. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

A’ja Wilson went off on Tuesday night in what was one of the best outings in WNBA history.

Wilson dropped a career-high 53 points to lead the Las Vegas Aces past the Atlanta Dream 112-100 at the Gateway Center in Georgia on Tuesday. It matched the WNBA’s single-game scoring record and marked only the third 50-point game in league history.

HISTORY MADE ‼@_ajawilson22 ties the #WNBA record for points in a game and becomes only the 3rd player in WNBA history to drop 50 PTS in a single game 👑#MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/ojQzVV4631 — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2023

Wilson shot 16-of-23 from the field and only took one 3-pointer on the night, which she made. She went a near-perfect 20-of-21 from the free throw line, too.

Liz Cambage dropped 53 points in a game against the New York LIberty when she was with the Dallas Wings in 2018, which set the league’s single-game scoring record. Riquna Williams holds the only other 50-point game in WNBA history. She put up 51 points with the Tulsa Shock against San Antonio in 2013.

The Aces didn’t take off until the third quarter, when they held Atlanta to just 13 points in the period and scoreless for the final four minutes. That allowed them to push to a 14-point lead at the break, which was their largest of the night at that point. From there, they simply held on to grab the 12-point win.

Rhyne Howard led Atlanta with 27 points, six rebounds and five assists in the loss. Haley Jones added 23 points off the bench, and Danielle Robinson finished with 17 points. The loss marked Atlanta’s fourth in five games.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points and seven assists in the win for the Aces. Chelsey Gray finished just shy of a triple-double, too, with 16 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Aces shot nearly 51% from the field as a team in what was their fifth win in their last seven games.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.