ALCS: Rangers vs. Astros Game 3 news, score, highlights and live tracker

The Texas Rangers hold a 2-0 lead in the ALCS, and their best pitcher (health-dependent) has yet to take the mound. That will happen Wednesday, when Max Scherzer gets the start against Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros.

The Rangers won the first two games of the series thanks to timely hitting and clutch bullpen performances. The former was expected of the Rangers, who boasted one of the best offenses in baseball during the regular season. The latter is an unexpected surprise, as he Rangers' bullpen posted a 4.77 ERA during the regular season, good for 24th in MLB.

The fact that Texas pulled off two close wins bodes well for the series moving forward. The weakest part of the team already secured two wins. What will happen when the Rangers' bats really break out?

On the other side, the Astros are looking to get back into the series after falling behind. Through two games, Jose Altuve and Kyle Tucker have yet to record a hit. Yordan Alvarez remains a force at the plate, but he's the only Astros player who has looked like a threat so far.

That can change in an instant. Like the Rangers, the Astros had one of the best offenses in baseball in the regular season. If their big-name hitters can find their stroke in Game 3, that could give the team a ton of momentum moving forward.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights as the Astros and Rangers square off in Game 3 of the ALCS.