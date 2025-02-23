Alex Rodriguez banks half-court shot to win Bucknell student $10,000

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JANUARY 29: Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia talk before the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on January 29, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Alex Rodriguez earned a Bucknell student $10,000 on Sunday afternoon with a wild half-court shot.

The former Major League Baseball star and co-owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves expertly drained a bucket from the half-court line on Sunday in the middle of Bucknell’s 84-53 win over Army. Rodriguez launched the high-arching shot up and banked it in without issue, which sparked a huge celebration in the student section at Sojka Pavilion.

Just watch:

What a day for Bison Nation! Bucknell takes down Army, and A-Rod delivers an unforgettable moment—hitting a half-court shot to win a Bucknell student $10,000! Huge thanks to Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore ’93, and Jordy Leiser ’06 for making it such a special day! #rayBucknell pic.twitter.com/WVmORSKReC — Bucknell Athletics (@Bucknell_Bison) February 23, 2025

The lucky student said he's going to use the money to help cover his tuition.

Rodriguez was at Bucknell to speak about his company, Jump Platforms. He co-founded that company with Jordy Leiser, who is a Bucknell trustee, and Marc Lore, who he co-owns the Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx with.

Lore and Rodriguez have been in a years-long battle to take full control of the Timberwolves and Lynx after they first agreed to purchase the franchises for $1.5 billion in 2021. Arbitrators ruled in favor of the two earlier this month, which will lead to them taking controlling ownership of the franchises in the near future once the deal with current owner Glen Taylor and the NBA is complete.

Rodriguez played in the league from 1994-2016. The three-time MVP helped lead the New York Yankees to a World Series title in 2009. He has launched several businesses since his retirement and spent time working as an analyst with both Fox Sports and ESPN, among other things.

The Bison improved to 15-14 on the season with their 31-point win on Sunday afternoon. They currently sit in second in the Patriot League standings, one full game back of American University, with two games left in the regular season.