Americans will need a visa to visit Europe starting in 2024 — here's what you should know

Next year, Americans will be required to obtain travel authorization to enter 30 countries ending visa-free travel in Europe for U.S. citizens.

The European Union announced this week a new security program that would mandate U.S. passport holders to obtain visas before traveling to any of the visa-required countries, including Spain, France and Greece.

Here is everything Americans need to know.

Application process

Before you secure your flights to your European destination, visit the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS). The earlier you apply and are approved for the visa, the sooner it will arrive, providing peace of mind. Keep in mind that the new rules will be enforced starting in January 2024.

The application will require you to provide personal information, including your passport details, your job and where you live, as well as your upcoming travel plans and travel history. The EU encourages those looking to travel to apply before booking flights or hotels in case your application is denied. The visa will cost about $8. This is similar to the visa that European tourists are required to get when traveling to the U.S., which costs $21. Parents and legal guardians can apply for minors.

Make sure your passport details are correct on the application (name, passport number, etc.,) as you will denied entry into a European country if any of the information on your visa is not correct. If you have made a mistake on your form, the fastest way to get your visa is to submit another ETIAS application because a request to correct typos can take up to 30 days to process. If you have submitted an incorrect nationality or passport number, you will be required to pay for another application.

Once submitted, you will receive an email confirmation for your application with your ETIAS number which should be kept for future reference.

Most applicants will receive approval in "minutes," according to the EU, however, some applications may take up to four days. You will be notified of the status by ETIAS. If more documentation is required or you're called in for an interview, some applications may take 14 days or 30 days. If you are refused an ETIAS visa, you will be able to appeal the decision.

Once approved, your visa will be valid for three years and you can spend up to 90 days in that country.

Arrival at border

Holding a valid ETIAS authorization does not mean you are guaranteed entry to a country. You still will have to meet the entry conditions of the border police. If you do not meet those requirements, you will be refused entry.