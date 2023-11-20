Amon-Ra St. Brown delivers fantasy greatness again and again (and again)

Detroit Lions v Los Angeles Chargers INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 12: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions reacts after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

When does a hot streak go to the next level and just become pure greatness? Four games, five?

What about nine games?

Yes, this is an appreciation for the every-week greatness that has been Amon-Ra St. Brown. In nine games this season — he missed one due to injury — St. Brown has gone for 100 receiving yards and/or caught a touchdown in every week. Talk about consistency. Going into the Sunday evening game in Week 11, he was the WR8 after posting eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. Those who selected him as the WR9 in the second round of fantasy drafts last summer know this kind of production very well. He has very much rewarded that draft capital.

Here are his numbers and his weekly finishes each game thus far in the 2023 season:

Week 1: six catches, 71 yards, one touchdown / WR12

Week 2: six catches, 102 yards, zero touchdowns / WR41

Week 3: nine catches, 102 yards, zero touchdowns and four rushing yards / WR18

Week 4: five catches, 56 yards, one touchdown / WR13

Week 6: 12 catches, 124 yards, one touchdown / WR2

Week 7: 13 catches, 102 yards and zero touchdowns / WR7

Week 8: six catches, 108 yards and zero touchdowns / WR19

Week 10: eight catches, 156 yards and one touchdown / WR4

Week 11: eight catches, 77 yards and one touchdown / WR8 (so far)

Amon-Ra St. Brown has double-digit fantasy points in 9 straight games! pic.twitter.com/5JSzb9hidQ — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 19, 2023

That’s four top-10 finishes — two in the top two — and four other top-20 finishes thus far, with one other finish happening outside the top 20, even though he still had over 100 receiving yards. He’s almost as predictable as a metronome. On average, he’s catching 8.1 balls for 99.8 receiving yards and has five touchdowns. If he keeps up this pace he’ll finish with 137.7 receptions for 1,696.6 receiving yards and 9.4 touchdowns.

As great as Tyreek Hill. A.J. Brown and CeeDee Lamb have been, and their accolades are completely deserved, neither has had that kind of sustained greatness that St. Brown has. Hill has four games under 100 yards, though he has scored in all but two games. Brown has concentrated his touchdowns in four of nine games, with three games under 80 yards bracketing his record-setting six-game streak of 125-plus receiving yards. Lamb has been under 100 yards in five games, though his own four-game, 100-yard streak is amazing.

St. Brown is averaging 17.2 fantasy points per game, which is good for WR6 on the season. While he has not scored fewer than 11.2 points in any games this season, St. Brown has been the type of player who fantasy teams can count on every week. And coming up, St. Brown has a closing kick that should continue the fun for fantasy managers smart enough to have drafted him.

Between Weeks 12 to 17, the Lions play all but one game indoors – their lone outdoor game is Week 14 in Chicago. The Lions have scored 191 points in six indoor games for an average of 31.8 points per game.

With such sustained greatness, fantasy managers with St. Brown can think ahead to the fantasy playoffs in Weeks 15-17. The Broncos come to Ford Field in the first matchup, which should feature some fun battles between St. Brown and Patrick Surtain II. Then the Lions could be part of high-scoring carnival games against the Vikings and Cowboys. The Vikings are giving up 174.4 yards and 30.88 fantasy points per game to wide receivers. The latter number is eighth in the league. The Cowboys are stingier, allowing just 108.8 yards and 21.46 fantasy points per game to receivers. Still, like a great baseball hitter who hits great pitching, St. Brown has been able to have good-to-great games against solid secondaries in the Ravens, Packers and Chiefs this season.

This is a receiver who prides himself on reading off the names of all the players drafted ahead of him before every practice. Do you think St. Brown is going to let down when the Lions could be fighting for the top seed in the NFC, and fantasy managers counting on one more big game?

He’ll just treat it like any other week.