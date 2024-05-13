Antoine Winfield Jr. signs 4-year, $84.1 million with Buccaneers, making him NFL's top-paid defensive back

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 15: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a four-year, $84.1 million contract.

His $21.03 million annual salary makes him the NFL's highest-paid defensive back, topping the $21 million per year that Jaire Alexander received from the Green Bay Packers with his contract in 2022. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winfield's deal is also notable in that he plays safety. The league's six highest-paid defensive backs – including Denzel Ward,Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon Diggs – were all previously cornerbacks, according to Over the Cap. Derwin James Jr. was the NFL's top-paid safety until Winfield's deal with the Bucs.

