AP Top 25 preseason women's college basketball poll: How Yahoo Sports voted

GREENVILLE, SC - MARCH 26: The LSU Lady Tigers celebrate after defeating the Miami Hurricanes during the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on March 26, 2023 in Greenville, South Carolina.

The 2023-24 women's basketball season tips off on Nov. 6 with the LSU Tigers sporting rings and holding the trophy. The reigning champion Tigers lead the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll released Tuesday. (The full, official AP poll is at the bottom of this post.)

I am an AP voter this season and will share my ballot weekly with team results and reasonings for movements in my rankings. Sliding teams into spots in the preseason felt like pouring out puzzle pieces and searching for a section to start, and it was particularly difficult.

The real test will come when high-caliber games begin. It won’t take long since certain coaches continue to focus on scheduling strong nonconference competition. South Carolina will play Notre Dame, both top-10 teams in my poll but with big questions to answer, on opening day. They were each favorites to reach the Final Four last season, and the Gamecocks lost to Iowa in the semifinals.

1. LSU (SEC, 34-2 last season)

For as difficult as the rest of this list was, the top spot was easy. LSU is the reigning national champion returning Angel Reese (23 ppg, 15.4 rpg), the Final Four Most Outstanding Player, and sophomore guard Flau’jae Johnson. Alexis Morris graduated, but the Tigers brought in Hailey Van Lith (Louisville) and Aneesah Morrow (DePaul) in the transfer portal.

2. UConn (Big East, 31-6)

The Huskies have had one of, if not the most, talented teams in college basketball for a few seasons now, but health has gotten in the way. The preseason poll is based on what’s on paper, and for UConn that includes former No. 1 recruits Paige Bueckers, the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year, and Azzi Fudd, plus top-10 recruits Ice Brady, who redshirted with a knee injury, and freshman KK Arnold. Plus there’s Canadian national team player Aaliyah Edwards and record-breaking point guard Nika Mühl.

3. UCLA (Pac-12, 27-10)

The top recruiting class from 2022, led by guard Kiki Rice (11.6 ppg), is now entering their sophomore seasons at UCLA. Charisma Osborne (15.9 ppg) decided to return for a fifth season and Lauren Betts, a 6-foot-7 forward, transferred from Stanford in a major blow to that Pac-12 program. The Bruins reached the Sweet 16, where they lost to title favorites South Carolina.

4. Iowa (Big Ten, 31-7)

The Hawkeyes still have Naismith Player of the Year Caitlin Clark (27.8 ppg) at the helm, so that means a lot for their success. But her pick-and-roll partner Monika Czinano graduated. Hannah Stuelke, who has had bright moments in her young collegiate career, and Addison O’Grady will step up as starters with guards Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin.

5. Utah (Pac-12, 27-5)

Utah returns all five starters, including forward Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili (20.7 ppg), from a team that won the Pac-12 title and lost to eventual champion LSU. Junior guard Gianna Kneepkens was also named All-Pac-12.

6. South Carolina (SEC, 36-1)

Aliyah Boston was the face of the most successful class in South Carolina history and with their exit, the Gamecocks will look different this season. They’ll have a completely new starting five. Kamilla Cardoso will move into the anchor center role, an exciting prospect after her success as a reserve. She’ll be the focus with Raven Johnson, Bree Hall and transfer Te-Hina Paopao (Oregon) at the guard spots.

7. Ohio State (Big Ten, 28-8)

The Buckeyes return four of their five leading scorers from a team that started last season 19-0 and led the nation in steals. Jacy Sheldon came back for a fifth year after dealing with an injury last season. Sophomore Cotie McMahon proved why she was a top recruit and Ohio State added Duke grad Celeste Taylor, the ACC Defensive Player of the Year, in the transfer portal.

8. Virginia Tech (ACC, 31-5)

Blacksburg celebrated when their Naismith Player of the Year finalist Elizabeth Kitley announced she would be back for a fifth season. Georgia Amoore, whose 3.28 triples per game rank third behind Clark, will be a senior and is joined in the backcourt by returner Cayla King. The Hokies reached their first Final Four in program history last year and lost to LSU.

9. Notre Dame (ACC, 27-6)

The Fighting Irish were upset favorites to make the Final Four until guard Olivia Miles injured her knee before the tournament. Her availability remains unclear. Notre Dame has one of the best guard groups in the country with shooting guard Sonia Citron, KK Bransford, Hannah Hidalgo and Cassandre Prosper.

10. Indiana (Big Ten, 30-4)

Mackenzie Holmes will anchor the Hosiers offense with a crew of returning 3-point shooters behind her in Sara Scalia, Sydney Parrish and Yarden Garzon. Guard Grace Berger left for the WNBA, where the Indiana Fever drafted her, but the Hosiers played a stretch of last season without her due to injury.

11. Tennessee (SEC, 25-12)

Center Tamari Key is back for Tennessee after sitting out last season due to blood clots in her lungs. Head coach Kellie Harper said they’re being patient with her return. When fully back into the fold, the Lady Vols will have a strong offense around Key, Jewel Spear and Rickea Jackson. They also added Destinee Wells (Belmont), who scored 22 on them in the tournament.

12. Ole Miss (SEC, 25-9)

Ole Miss crashed into the national conscious when the Rebels knocked off No. 1 Stanford in the first round of the tournament. The defensive-minded team returns its second- and third-highest scorers, guard Marquesha Davis (10.5 ppg) and forward Madison Scott (11.6 ppg, 8 rpg). Kennedy Todd-Williams (North Carolina), Kharyssa Richardson (Auburn) and KK Deans (Florida) came from the transfer portal.

13. Florida State (ACC, 23-10)

Ta’Niya Latson, the ACC Freshman of the Year, led the nation in scoring and created mismatches for opponents. Their second- and third-leading scorers also return and they added Alexis Tucker (UC Santa Barbara) to ease Latson’s burden.

14. Texas (Big 12, 26-11)

Vic Schaefer’s teams are always known for their defense and while they don’t dazzle anyone, they are usually tough outs. Rori Harmon is a junior and one of the best point guards in the country with Shaylee Gonzales and Aaliyah Moore returning.

15. Colorado (Pac-12, 26-9)

Colorado reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 21 years and will be a contender for the Pac-12, which no longer seems helmed by Stanford. Quay Miller and Jaylyn Sherrod return to lead a team that brings back six of the top seven players.

16. Louisville (ACC, 27-12)

Van Lith opted to enter the transfer portal and Mykasa Robinson graduated, but don’t count out Jeff Walz’s team. They still have forward Olivia Cochran and added Jayda Curry (Cal) in the transfer portal. The Cardinals are also a defensive-minded squad that does well come tournament time.

17. North Carolina (ACC, 22-11)

Deja Kelly will lead a North Carolina team that returns Alyssa Ustby and added Iowa State star Lexi Donarski in the transfer portal. Kelly and Ustby were named All-Americans by the USBA Coaches association.

18. Maryland (Big Ten, 28-8)

Maryland regularly leads the nation offensively under Brenda Frese and will look to do it with the returns of Shyanne Sellers, Lavender Briggs, Brinae Alexander and Faith Masonius. The loss of Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, both WNBA players, might cause some early bumps.

19. Stanford (Pac-12, 30-6)

Stanford crashed out of the NCAA tournament in the first round despite being a No. 1 seed, and things became even more gutting for the Cardinal when Betts announced she would transfer. Cameron Brink, a National Player of the Year contender, will anchor both ends of the floor. Hannah Jump and Talana Lepolo are also back.

20. Illinois (Big Ten, 22-11)

Illinois was a fun surprise in head coach Shauna Green’s first season and took many of the Big Ten’s best to the brink.

21. USC (Pac-12, 21-10)

The Bruins finished in the middle of the Pac-12 standings and will receive a boost from No. 1 recruit JuJu Watkins. Watkins, a 6-0 guard, starred at Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles and has multiple FIBA gold medals and MVPs.

22. Baylor (Big 12, 20-13)

It’s Nicki Collen’s third season as head coach and the Bears return leading scorer Sarah Andrews, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs, Aijha Blackwell and Jada Walker. Dre’Una Edwards (Kentucky transfer who did not play last year) and Madison Bartley (Belmont) are also on the roster. All five averaged at least 11 points per game in their last seasons played.

23. Washington State (Pac-12, 23-12)

The Shania Twain love continued for Washington State at Pac-12 media day this year. The Pac-12 tournament champions return much of their squad, including Charlisse Leger-Walker.

24. Creighton (Big East, 22-9)

The sophomores who led Creighton to its Elite Eight berth are now seniors, and as past seasons have shown, chemistry and experience together matters in college hoops. Emma Ronsiek, Lauren Jensen, Morgan Maly and Molly Mogensen make the Bluejays one of the nation’s best 3-point shooting teams.

25. Kansas State (Big 12, 19-17)

Kansas State pulled off some upsets last year, namely of Clark’s Iowa, and could have 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee back after a knee injury kept her out of 2022-23. Lee holds the Division I record for points in a game with 61 set as a junior in 2021.

Preseason AP Top 25 Poll

