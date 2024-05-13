Architect of PGA-LIV framework agreement resigns in frustration: 'No meaningful progress' toward a deal

The PGA-LIV Deal UNITED STATES - JULY 11: Jimmy Dunne, PGA Tour board member, testifies during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations hearing titled "The PGA-LIV Deal: Implications for the Future of Golf and Saudi Arabia's Influence in the United States," in Hart Building on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ron Price, CCO of the PGA Tour, also testified. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

Jimmy Dunne, the man at the center of last summer's surprise framework agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, has resigned from the PGA Tour's policy board, according to Sports Illustrated.

According to a letter obtained by SI, Dunne wrote "no meaningful progress has been made towards a transaction with PIF" and that players who have seized control of the board have made "my vote and my role is utterly superfluous."

It was last June when PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Yassir Al-Rumayyan, who oversees the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) that backs LIV Golf, stunned the entire golf world — players included — when they announced a framework agreement was in the works to bring the two competing tours back together. Dunne was one of the people in middle of those negotiations.