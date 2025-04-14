Are Padres best team in NL? + Concerns for Dodgers, Yankees and Red Sox | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

It's another Monday edition of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast with Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman. The guys recap all the action around MLB from this weekend and start the pod by discussing the San Diego Padres domination of the Colorado Rockies. The pair look at the stellar pitching the Padres have and why they may have the best home field advantage in all of baseball. The two also breakdown the big Cubs-Dodgers series and take an early season pulse on the wild AL East.

(2:45) - How Sweep it is: Padres demolish Rockies at home

(10:25) - How Sweep it is: Mariners take down Texas

(14:30) - How Sweep it is: Reds dismantle pitiful Pirates

(20:40) - Concern for Dodgers after Cubs series?

(28:45) - AL East check in: Concerns for Yankees and Red Sox? Can we trust Toronto's hot start?

(42:05) - To statue or not to statue? Who has one and deserves one in baseball?

(50:30) - Turbo Mode: Recapping the rest of the weekend series

