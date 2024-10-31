Arrests made after World Series celebrations in Los Angeles see bus burned, businesses burglarized

Firefighters douse water on a bus that was set on fire at Sunset and Echo Park after people gathered on the streets after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees to win the baseball World Series early Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (Ethan Swope/AP)

Police reported a dozen arrests in the early hours of Thursday as people took to the streets following the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series win over the New York Yankees.

A bus was set on fire, stores were burglarized or vandalized and fireworks were set off after the Dodgers won their eighth title with a Game 5 win in New York. Some people in the crowds threw objects at police officers, authorities said.

This is insane pic.twitter.com/VImbPdC1Nk — Los Angeles Scanner (@LosAngeles_Scan) October 31, 2024

"Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening," the transportation agency said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

From stolen bases to stolen laces! Looters take advantage of Dodgers celebrations, breaking into a Nike Jordan store downtown. Vandals also set fire to a Metro bus. The bad behavior marring a great night for Dodger fans. This morning at 6 from ABC7 https://t.co/XWGVCYurKr pic.twitter.com/obsPkPaoM3 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 31, 2024

According to police, "less-lethal munitions" were used to control "several hostile and violent crowds." Two people have been booked for misdemeanor failure to disperse, four people for misdemeanors for receiving stolen property and six people for felony commercial burglary.

Multiple dispersal orders were made by police and it took several hours for streets to be cleared.

The city of Los Angeles also saw wild celebrations in 2020 after the Lakers won the NBA title. Over 70 people were arrested for vandalism, assault on a police officer and failure to disperse after celebrations turned "confrontational, violent and destructive behavior."

Los Angeles is set to celebrate the Dodgers' World Series championship with a parade on Friday and a celebration at Dodger Stadium.