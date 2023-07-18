Astros, Aces to celebrate respective championships at White House in August

Houston Astros vs Philadelphia Phillies, 2022 World Series Baseball: World Series: Houston Astros team celebrates winning the World Series by hoisting the Commissioners Trophy following game vs Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park. Game 6. Houston, TX 11/5/2022 CREDIT: Greg Nelson (Photo by Greg Nelson/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164229 TK1)

President Joe Biden will welcome both the Houston Astros and Las Vegas Aces to the White House next month to celebrate their respective titles.

The Astros will visit the White House on August 7 and the Aces will make their trip to Washington D.C. on August 25, the White House announced on Monday. The two teams will be the latest to make the traditional ceremonial visit to the White House this year after winning a championship.

The Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series last fall, which marked their second title in six years. The Astros will make their visit ahead of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles that starts the next day at Camden Yards. The Astros hold a 54-42 record as of Monday night, which is three games back from the lead in the AL West.

The Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 3-1 to win the WNBA Finals last year, marking the first major professional sports championship Las Vegas has seen. The Aces will make their visit the day before they take on the Washington Mystics. They hold a 19-2 overall record as of Monday night, which is good for the best record in the league, and they’ve yet to lose a game at home.

Both the LSU women's basketball team and the UConn men's basketball team visited the White House to celebrate their college basketball titles earlier this summer. The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their Super Bowl win with Biden in the White House in June, too.