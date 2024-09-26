Athletics, fans say goodbye with tributes, memories in final game at Oakland Coliseum

Texas Rangers v. Oakland Athletics OAKLAND, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: A detail shot of a sign is seen prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on Thursday, September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

After nearly six decades, the Oakland Athletics have played their final game in Oakland. The storied franchise finished its run in Oakland in front of a sold-out crowd.

In an emotional game on Thursday afternoon, the A's closed out its final home series against the Texas Rangers. The team will play in Sacramento for the next three seasons before making the final move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Oakland, who has not seen packed stadiums in many years, had a full crowd for Thursday's game. Thousands of fans were lining up as early as 8 a.m. for the 12:30 p.m. game in order to pay their respects to the team.

Roughly 1,000 baseball fans arrived to the Coliseum before 8 a.m. this morning to say goodbye to the Oakland A’s as the team prepared to play their final game at the storied stadium.



— San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) September 26, 2024

The emotional night started off off strong, with former A's pitcher Barry Zito singing the national anthem, and A's legends Dave Stewart and Ricky Henderson throwing out the first pitch.

Former A's ace Barry Zito sings the national anthem

Prior to the final game at the Coliseum, Athletics legends Rickey Henderson and Dave Stewart throw out ceremonial first pitches.

The game also aptly featured an appearance from Krazy George, the former Oakland cheerleader who invented the Wave in the Coliseum in 1979.

It's not the Coliseum without Krazy George

The crowd at the Oakland Coliseum was loud and animated. Chants of "Let's go Oakland" echoed through the stadium, as well as chants of "Sell the team" — a phrase that has been repeated by fans since owner John Fisher announced the move to Vegas in 2023. Many fans throughout wore green shirts with the word "SELL," repeating the sentiment.

Throughout this final series, which began on Tuesday, fans took the opportunity to take pieces of the stadium with them. The Oakland grounds crew helped fans get some of the dirt from the Coliseum field as a keepsake.

Incredibly thoughtful gesture by Kelly Mattson of the A's grounds crew. Coliseum dirt for all.

A grounds crew member gives A's fans a piece of the Coliseum they can cherish forever

A's manager Mark Kotsay plans to take home three bases after the game, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Susan Slusser. Oakland groundskeeper Clay Wood will take the first-inning bases as his keepsake.

On Tuesday, some fans went as far as to take seats from the Coliseum.

Fans are taking the literal seats out of the Coliseum

Fisher, who became the A's owner in 2005, wrote a poorly-received statement on Monday, saying that the franchise "did our very best" to keep the team in Oakland. Multiplereports say that Athletics players and coaches have been advised to leave the stadium immediately after Thursday's game ends, as the team is unsure how fans will react following the conclusion of the game.

Prior to throwing the pitch, Stewart, who won two World Series with the A's as a pitcher, said that it felt like a funeral.

"This does feel like that." Dave Stewart tells NBC that it feels like a funeral at the Coliseum today

"It's kind of like you go to the wake, you view the body, and then after you view the body you have your kind words, and people have their good sayings and talk about memories," Stewart told NBC.