Atlanta Hawks after dark: While the team is away in Mexico City, the social media team plays

The Atlanta Hawks have been away, it appears the social media team stayed home and is out to play.

As the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament wages on, the Hawks social media team unveiled a new way for fans to keep up with the games.

Only [Hawks] Fans.

You read that correctly, and yes, that's a play off of ... well, if you know, you know. We can't lead a horse to water on this one.

"Only Hawks fans know where the real action is and where to get it," the team said on its site.

Only Hawks Fans know where the real action is 👀



None of this works if you haven't watched the video, so please take a second to do that.

Done? Good!

There's a lot to dissect here. The concept. The elevator music playing softly in the background as the sheets are ruffled. The sultry and seductive script being read. Trying to figure out who approached Harry the Hawk to do this role.

"Join in, and wake up your wild side," the narrator says. "Hot five-on-five action."

To be a fly on the wall for when this idea was not only presented but then greenlit is where the real story is. People on X, formerly Twitter, responded as expected.

"I'm at work!"

"What about the kids?"

And general confusion were the most common responses.

It took a few hours, but a Hawks player finally chimed in with their thoughts on the social media campaign.

MANNNNNNN DELETE THIS SHIT!!!!!!! https://t.co/voIPvogVa4 — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) November 9, 2023

To say the very least, it appears that guard Dejounte Murray was less than amused.

This immaculate work of art doesn't appear like its going anywhere, however, and has been retweeted 12,000 times as of this post.

The In-Season Tournament began on Friday, and will end on Dec. 9. The championship will be played at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.