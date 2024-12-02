Azeez Al-Shaair apologizes for brutal, illegal hit on QB Trevor Lawrence

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) slides down in front of Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) in the second quarter in the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has posted a note of apology on X, less than 24 hours after he was ejected for an illegal and violent hit on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Al-Shaair began by explaining his mentality when he plays.

"I've always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you're still able to get up and play the next play. And when the game is over go home to your family unharmed because it's not personal it's just competition! We both are trying to do the same which is provide for our families!"

The hit Al-Shaair laid on Lawrence did not leave the QB unharmed. In the second quarter of Sunday's Texans-Jags game, with the Texans holding a 6-0 lead, Lawrence scrambled on second-and-7 near midfield and slid near the line of gain. But as he was sliding, Al-Shaair came in, leading with his helmet, and made contact with Lawrence's helmet. He was sprawled out on the field as the flags flew, and Al-Shaair's first instinct was to protest the flags as members of both teams began to tussle after the hit. Lawrence was eventually carted off with a head injury, and Al-Shaair was ejected soon after.

"You'll see this in slow motion and Azeez Al-Shaair does everything you're trying to prevent in this situation," Daryl Johnston. pic.twitter.com/YJhrCVEWjS — The Comeback NFL (@TheComebackNFL) December 1, 2024

In his post on X, Al-Shaair said he didn't see Lawrence sliding until he was already in motion. He then apologized to Lawrence.

"I genuinely didn't see him sliding until it was too late. And it all happens in the blink of an eye. To Trevor I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening. Before the game we spoke and I told you how it was great to see you back out on the field and wished you well. I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that's deemed 'late' or 'unnecessary.'"

Al-Shaair also said he didn't hold anything against the Jaguars players who defended their QB after the hit. But he didn't extend that forgiveness to those who have made him a "villain."

"To the rest of his teammates I can definitely understand you having his back and defending him in a situation like that. To the rest of the people who I've been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain, to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don't know my heart nor my character which I don't need to prove to any of you. God knows my intentions and anyone who has never been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart."

Texans head coach Demeco Ryans said after the game that Al-Shaair's hit isn't what they're coaching in Houston, and those actions don't represent who Al-Shaair is as a person or player.

A suspension is expected to be handed down to Al-Shaair sometime this week, though it's unknown if it will be one game, or a more lengthy suspension that reflects the seriousness of what he did.