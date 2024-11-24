Baker Mayfield trolls Tommy DeVito, woeful Giants with emphatic end-zone celebration

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 24: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)
By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Baker Mayfield punctuated a rushing touchdown on Sunday with a clear message for Tommy DeVito.

The Bucs quarterback leapt over the goal line on a second-down scramble to extend Tampa Bay's lead over the New York Giants to 23-0 before halftime.

After the score, Mayfield raised both hands above his head with his thumbs pressed up against his fingers. He then repeatedly pumped both hands in the air with the hand gesture intact in an unmistakable shot at DeVito.

The Bucs were rolling DeVito's Giants in New York, and Mayfield was feeling it.

In case you missed it or forgot, there was a moment last season when DeVito was a thing. The backup Giants quarterback took over for an injured Daniel Jones in the middle of the season.

During a three-game win streak, DeVito became a fan favorite in New York while playing up his Italian-American heritage. This included the repeated use of the fingers/thumb hand gesture as his signature celebration. New York loved it.

Now, DeVito is back. And things aren't so rosy in New York. DeVito got his first start of the season on Sunday, days after the Giants benched, then released Jones.

The release of Jones added to the misery of a brutal season in New York that saw the Giants enter Sunday's game with a 2-8 record. In the first half against the Bucs, DeVito had thrown for a total of 45 yards while the Giants dug a 23-0 hole against Tampa Bay.

And Mayfield decided to let him know. Much to the joy of the Bucs and their fans.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!