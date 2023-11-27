Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the weekend (Nov. 23-26, 2023)

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United scores the team's first goal the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United at Goodison Park on November 26, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images) (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

By Kendall Baker, Yahoo Sports

Alejandro Garnacho's wonder goal headlines this week's edition of Baker's Dozen, featuring the 13 best highlights from Thanksgiving Weekend (Thursday-Sunday).

13. Filthy finish

12. Jaylen Brown!

11. Grown man TD

10. One-handed pick

9. Look ma, one hand

8. Acrobatic finish

7. Kick of the year

6. Ronaldo!

5. Lays out for it

4. What a grab

3. The Milroe Miracle

2. Incredible INT

1. Goal of the year

