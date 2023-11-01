Bears reportedly fire running backs coach David Walker, HR was allegedly involved

Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 25: A Chicago Bears helmet is pictured after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 25, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears reportedly fired running backs coach David Walker on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The team's human resources department was allegedly involved in the decision, per The Athletic.

Walker was hired by the Bears in 2022 as part of Matt Eberflus' coaching staff. Walker was brought on board just a few weeks after Eberflus' hiring was announced by the team. Walker served as a running backs coach with the Indianapolis Colts — where Eberflus previously coached — from 2011 to 2014. Walker was also a running backs coach with the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2018.

The reported firing marks the second time this season human resources was allegedly involved in a Bears coach leaving the team. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams abruptly resigned in September. The Bears never fully explained the reason for his departure, though there were reports human resources played a role in the move, and that Williams resigned due to "inappropriate activity."

Walker was reportedly fired due to his "behavior in the workplace," according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN. Walker's firing and Williams' resignation are allegedly not related, per ESPN.

The Bears have yet to confirm Walker's firing. Eberflus is scheduled to speak to the media Wednesday, and will presumably address the situation during his availability.