EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 17: Dayo Odeyingbo #54 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off of the field after an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 17, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are shoring up their defensive line, signing former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo to a three-year deal, per multiple media reports.

Odeyingbo's deal is worth $48 million, with $32 million guaranteed.

Odeyingbo was drafted by the Colts in 2021, and spent the past four years in Indianapolis. He started in 14 games last season, recording 13 solo tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles.