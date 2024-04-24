Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson reportedly requests trade after 17.5-sack season

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, AZ - OCTOBER 08: Trey Hendrickson #91 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs off of the field during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 8, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Another standout Cincinnati Bengals player would like to go elsewhere.

All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson has requested a trade while in pursuit of a new contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. His request comes only a month after wide receiver Tee Higgins' request following the franchise tag.

Only a year ago, Hendrickson signed a one-year contract extension to add to the four-year, $60 million deal he got from the Bengals in free agency. That deal is among the best deals the Bengals have ever signed, as Hendrickson followed up a strong contract year with the New Orleans Saints by remaining one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL.

The Bengals currently have Hendrickson, 29, under contract for two more seasons, with base salaries of $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025 plus $200,000 per game roster bonuses.

Hendrickson might be requesting a trade because he believes he took another step forward last season. He posted a career-high 17.5 sacks, tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen for second-most in the NFL and behind only T.J. Watt's 19 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Going back the past four seasons, only Watt and Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns have more sacks than Hendrickson's 53. However, he currently ranks only 11th in average annual contract value, via OverTheCap, hence why he would be seeking a new deal.

It remains to be seen how far Hendrickson is willing to go with the request. The Bengals hold most of the leverage here with team control through 2025 and don't have much incentive to unload a top pass rusher on a manageable contract while trying to compete for a Super Bowl, so it would be on him to make things ugly if he really does want out.

Meanwhile, Higgins is still very interested in a trade. One of the best No. 2 receivers in the NFL, he is set to play this season on the franchise tag before hitting free agency next offseason. Like with Hendrickson, extension talks apparently went nowhere.