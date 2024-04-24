Bengals pick up fifth-year option on WR Ja'Marr Chase

NFL: DEC 16 Vikings at Bengals CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 16: Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts during the game against the Minnesota Vikings and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 16, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, keeping him with the franchise through the 2025 NFL season.

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 21-year-old Chase will see his salary jump in 2025 from $1.1 million this coming season to a fully-guaranteed $21.8 million barring an extension being worked out.

The Bengals had until May 2 to use the fifth-year option.

We have exercised the option to extend contract of WR Ja’Marr Chase. pic.twitter.com/cZ2ccWYUxR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2024

This story will be updated.