Bengals RB Joe Mixon being sued for role in March shooting at his home

Joe Mixon's legal woes from a March shooting at his home aren't over yet.

The Cincinnati Bengals running back was named in a civil lawsuit against him and his sister's partner, Lamonte Brewer, by the legal guardian of the 16-year-old who was shot at Mixon's home this past spring, according to Fox19.

Brewer allegedly aimed and fired shots with an assault rifle owned by Mixon on Mixon's property on March 6, according to the lawsuit. A bullet from Brewer's weapon allegedly hit a Nerf gun being carried by the teenager as well as the boy's right foot. The teen was later taken to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center and received care for non-life-threatening injuries.

The lawsuit claims Mixon, 27, "provided the assault rifle and bullets" to Brewer and "knew or should have known Brewer was a known felon, had a violent history, could not possess any dangerous weapon under the law, and likely was going to use Mixon's assault rifle in a negligent manner causing harm to someone."

Surveillance footage showed Brewer firing multiple shots at the teenager while Mixon's sister, Shalonda, collected shell casings before both left the scene in a vehicle. The pair were later indicted: Shalonda faces one count of tampering with evidence and one count of obstructing justice, while Brewer faces one count of felonious assault, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of having a weapon under disability.

Mixon was not named as a suspect by police nor were charges filed against him, though prosecutors acknowledged Mixon was seen carrying a different weapon he legally owned and registered at the scene.

The plaintiff also contended in the lawsuit that the group knew the teenagers were playing with Nerf guns after a conversation with Mixon “and could not have reasonably felt that their lives were in danger."

Back in March, Mixon's attorney, Peter Schaffer, wrote in a statement that Mixon feared for his and his family's life after they returned from an out-of-town trip to find unknown people running around their house with what looked like weapons.

Mixon also faced aggravated menacing charges in April after he allegedly pointed a gun at woman a day before the Bengals played the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional round. The original charges were dropped before another investigation led to the new refiled charges.

The running back took a pay cut this offseason to remain with the Bengals in 2023. He rushed for 814 yards and had seven touchdowns in 2022.