Benson Boone tour: Presale times, dates, how to get tickets and more

Benson Boone performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, U.S., April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Daniel Cole

Fresh off his debut performance on Saturday Night Live, Benson Boone has announced a new album, American Heart. It's coming out June 20, and he's going on tour to support it. The American Heart tour will be a 29-date arena tour across the U.S and Canada. Though Boone will also be playing several festivals throughout the summer, the official tour runs Aug. 22-Oct. 8, with stops in major cities including Boston, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Chicago.

Tickets for the Benson Boone American Heart tour will be available on presale this week. Here's everything you need to know about how to catch the tour when it travels to a city near you.

When is Benson Boone touring?

Benson Boone's American Heart tour across the U.S. and Canada will begin on Aug. 22, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota, and wrap up Oct. 8 in Salt Lake City.

When do tickets for the Benson Boone American Heart tour go on sale?

American Express presale tickets for select dates of the Benson Boone tour go on sale May 7 at 10 a.m. local time for Amex cardholders. Artist presale tickets will go on sale on May 8; you can sign up for access on Boone's website. General ticketing will begin Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. local venue time.

Benson Boone 2025 tour tickets cost:

Ticket prices for Boone's 2025 arena tour are not yet available.

Where is Benson Boone touring in 2025?

Here's the complete list of every stop on the Benson Boone 2025 tour:

Aug. 22 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 23 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Aug. 25 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena

Aug. 26 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Arena

Aug. 27 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Aug. 29 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 30 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sept. 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sept. 3 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 5 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Sept. 6 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sept. 7 — Raleigh, NC — Lenovo Center

Sept. 9 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 10 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Aren

Sept. 13 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Sept. 14 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sept. 16 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Sept. 18 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sept. 19 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Sept. 20 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena

Sept. 22 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Sept. 24 — Glendale, AZ — Desert Diamond Arena

Sept. 26 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept. 30 — Los Angeles, CA — Crypto.com Arena

Oct. 3 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Oct. 4 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Oct. 5 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 8 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center