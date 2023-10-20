Biden vows American support for Israel, Ukraine in Oval Office address

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time address to the nation about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, humanitarian assistance in Gaza and continued support for Ukraine in their war with Russia, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool - RC20W3AMB333 (Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS)

One day after he visited Israel , which is in the midst of grieving and responding to the horrific Oct. 7 attack by militant group Hamas, President Biden delivered a rare Oval Office address in which he said "American leadership" was necessary to keep freedom alive in both the Middle East and Eastern Europe.

The speech comes as Biden prepares to ask Congress on Friday for $14 billion in aid to Israel and $60 billion to Ukraine.

Below are the key points from Thursday evening’s address.

Recommended reading

Reuters: Israel's endgame? No sign of post-war plan for Gaza

Yahoo Finance: Why there's a new urgency to win in Ukraine

‘American leadership is what holds the world together.’

Biden has always expressed an old-fashioned faith in the ability of the United States to act as the peacemaker and moral arbiter of the world — an image that was damaged in good part by the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

On Thursday evening, he tied Israel’s fight against Hamas to Ukraine’s effort to expel invading Russian forces from its sovereign lands, describing the struggles as inherently related.

“Hamas and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy,” Biden said.

The speech came as Republicans have struggled to elect a House speaker in Washington, and as pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrations have broken out across the country.

“I know we have our divisions at home,” Biden said. He also urged an end to “petty, partisan, angry politics,” in a seeming reference to the ongoing House drama that could make it impossible to allocate more funding for Israel or Ukraine — not to mention the U.S. government, which faces a looming mid-November shutdown.

Recommended reading:

Yahoo News: House speaker chaos: New poll shows Americans increasingly blame Republicans for dysfunction in Congress

New York Times: Has Support for Ukraine Peaked? Some Fear So.

‘We’re not withdrawing’

The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine over the summer did not result in the kind of gains many allies in the West had foreseen. Although Russian defensive lines have been breached in some places, the 700 mile-long front is too heavily mined and fortified to allow for a significant rout, especially since Ukraine's military is much smaller than Russia's.

Still, Biden made clear that, even as the war enters its third year, the United States would continue to supply Ukraine with the armaments it needs to wage war. He also warned Putin that, if he had designs on the Baltic nations or Poland, the United States would defend “every inch” of NATO territory. At the same time, he stressed that he had no intention of sending American forces to Ukraine.

Recommended reading:

Ukrainska Pravda: NATO ambassadors concerned about rapprochement between Hungary and Russia

Independent: Putin suffers serious losses in largest offensive in months

‘Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people’

In its Oct. 7 attack, the militant group Hamas, based in the Gaza Strip, broke through Israeli border defenses and killed 1,300 people, including many women and children. They are said to have committed horrific atrocities that included rape, torture and beheadings. Yet in both the United States and across the world, some have celebrated the incursion as an oppressed peoples' cry for freedom. Pro-Palestinian demonstrations, which some U.S. lawmakers have said were ill-timed to begin with , have sometimes devolved into displays of anti-semitism and glorifications of violence .

Biden made clear Thursday that he rejected any attempt to justify the atrocities Hamas committed, for the most part against civilians. “The terrorist group Hamas unleashed pure, unadulterated evil in the world,” he said. At the same time, he pointed out that Hamas — which calls for the complete elimination of Israel — does not represent the entirety of the Palestinian people, many of whom favor a two-state solution. Biden remains committed to that possibility, as well.

“The United States remains committed to the Palestinian peoples’ right to dignity and to self-determination,” he said. “The actions of Hamas terrorists don’t take that right away.”

Significantly, Biden added that Tuesday's deadly bombing of a Gaza hospital — which U.S. intelligence has determined was not the result of an Israeli airstrike, though many, in particular in the Arab world, remain unconvinced — was "not done by the Israelis."

Recommended reading:

Fox News: Israeli activist blames teachers, universities for rising antisemitism: Students are 'indoctrinated'

The New Republic: c Our Leaders' Shameful Response to Islamophobia's Fatal Resurgence

_____________________

— an attack which resulted in a number of lives lost and

, but whose extent appears to have been overstated by Hamas to incite outrage—

Biden vows American support for Israel, Ukraine in Oval Office address

Biden says ‘American leadership’ is necessary to save Israel and Ukraine