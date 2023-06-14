Bills WR Stefon Diggs skipped camp Tuesday for unknown reasons, then showed up Wednesday

Buffalo Bills v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: Stefon Diggs #14 and head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills shake hands during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Updated: Diggs attended the Buffalo Bills' second day of minicamp Wednesday after missing the first day.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs missed the team's mandatory minicamp Tuesday, which appeared to surprise Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

A day later McDermott attempted to clarify the situation after Diggs attended practice.

Sorry that the video cuts off, but here is Sean McDermott, in part, on Stefon Diggs’ absence from practice yesterday. More to come from the coach. pic.twitter.com/gMsdTiGTbQ — Jay Skurski (@JaySkurski) June 14, 2023

"Let me be clear," McDermott told reporters Wednesday. "Stef did everything that he was asked to do. He was here Monday and executed his physical on time. Stef reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings, at which time we had a good conversation — great communication, and we got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and then picked up those conversations after practice."

"So let me make it clear. It was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me. And so those conversations got us what I think and believe is a great spot."

McDermott initially said on Tuesday said he was "very concerned" with Diggs' absence, but didn't elaborate as to why Diggs didn't show up. Diggs reportedly was at the team facilities on Monday for pre-minicamp medical testing though, according to WGRZ's Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci.

Yikes #Bills HC Sean McDermott confirmed that WR Stefon Diggs is NOT at mandatory minicamp, ‘very concerned’ 😳 he then refused to get into the details 🎥 @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/xRhHnf7Mtz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 13, 2023

Things got even more confusing Tuesday after Diggs' agent said the receiver would "be there for the entirety of the minicamp" and also told NFL Network that "there are things being worked out — on the way to being worked out." CBS Sports' Josina Anderson later reported that Diggs and the Bills had private conversations and that the two sides are "on the same page" despite McDermott's alarming response.

Bills players chimed, too. Edge rusher Von Miller said he isn't worried about Diggs' situation because Diggs told him recently that he wanted to win a Super Bowl in Buffalo. Quarterback Josh Allen later added that Diggs and the Bills were working on "not football-related" things.

"Stef, he's my guy," Allen said. "Excuse my ... I [expletive] love him. He's a brother of mine. This does not work, what we're doing here, without him."

It's unclear exactly what Diggs' situation entails and if there's even a contractual conflict brewing between him and the Bills. He signed a four-year, $96 million extension with Buffalo during the 2022 offseason and he'll make $70 million guaranteed over the life of that deal, per Over The Cap. Diggs restructured that deal this past March to save Buffalo $5.4 million in salary cap.

He has also posted 1,000-yard seasons for five consecutive years and is tied for first with 338 receptions since the Bills traded for him in 2020. Diggs ranks fourth in receiving yards and fifth in receiving touchdowns over the past three seasons.

Dating back to 2017 — when he was still with the Minnesota Vikings — Diggs has lost in the divisional round of the playoffs three times and the conference championship twice. When the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2023 AFC divisional round, 27-10, Diggs sent out a series of tweets that indicated his displeasure with the team's inability to win when it mattered most.

Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard ? Nah — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) January 23, 2023

He was also seen frustrated with Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the Bengals game. Allen finished with only 264 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He scored the Bills' only touchdown on a 1-yard run. Diggs, meanwhile, finished the game with four receptions for 35 yards on a game-high 10 targets.

While money or his role might not be an issue, winning could be.

Again, it's hard to tell why Diggs didn't practice Tuesday. It's probably not a holdout since his contract is among the highest at his position and it would cost the Bills $13.2 million to trade him. But Diggs still appears unhappy for some reason.