Boston starter Walker Buehler, manager Alex Cora ejected after erupting at umpire over call

BOSTON, MA - MAY 20: Pitcher Walker Buehler #0 of the Boston Red Sox shouts at home plate umpire Mike Estabrook after a pitch he thought was a strike was called a ball, as Carlos Narváez #75 holds him back during the second inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park on May 20, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Buehler was thrown out of the game by Estabrook. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Walker Buehler and Alex Cora didn’t last very long at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox starter and manager were both tossed from their matchup with the New York Mets on Tuesday after they erupted at home plate umpire Mike Estabrook over what looked like a very clear strike call.

But, when Estabrook called it a ball in the third inning, Buehler lost it. He could be seen mouthing a very clear, ‘F**k you’ at Estabrook, who quickly threw him out of the game. Cora quickly came out and engaged with Estabrook after that. But, following a little back and forth, Estabrook decided to throw Cora out of the game, too.

Status alert: Walker Buehler, Alex Cora ejected Tuesday.pic.twitter.com/FqNmlI0ZDQ — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 20, 2025

The ejection was the 18th of Cora’s career. It was Buehler’s second, both of which have now come against the Mets. Tuesday night was Buehler’s comeback start after he spent time on the injured list with a right shoulder injury.

It’s easy to see why both Cora and Buehler were tossed from the game, considering their reactions. But the pitch in question — which was the second one thrown to Juan Soto during that at bat — absolutely should have been called a strike. Even the broadcasters picked up on the mistake in real time.

Here is the pitch that drew the ire of Buehler and Cora. pic.twitter.com/P6WwTKQH4o — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) May 21, 2025

Brennan Bernardino came in to replace Buehler to finish out the inning. He threw two more balls and walked Soto.

The Red Sox entered Tuesday's contest with a 24-25 record. They've won two of their last three, too, including a 3-1 win over the Mets on Monday night. Cora missed that game, however, due to his daughter's college graduation ceremony .

The Mets, on the other hand, have lost four of their last five. They carried a 29-19 record into Tuesday’s game.

