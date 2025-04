SACRAMENTO, CA - APRIL 13: Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets reacts during the game between the New York Mets and the Athletics at Sutter Health Park on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Sacramento, California. (Photo by Bryan Kennedy/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Brandon Nimmo's 2025 season with the New York Mets was off to a rough start, but the outfielder may have broken out in a big way on Monday. And he tied a franchise record while doing so.

Nimmo collected nine RBI in the Mets' 19-5 win over the Washington Nationals, matching the team mark set by Carlos Delgado in 2008. He batted 4-for-6 on the day with two home runs, including a grand slam in the seventh inning.

This post will be updated.