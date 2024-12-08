Breckie Hill, the influencer blamed online for breaking up Sabrina Carpenter's relationship, says she hasn't even met Barry Keoghan

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (L-R) Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. ( (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

The influencer at the heart of the Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter breakup rumors says she has never even met the actor.

Breckie Hill, a 21-year-old TikToker with more than 4.3 million followers, took to the app to set the record straight. She told her audience in a Dec. 7 video that despite blind items and gossip alleging she was hanging out with Keoghan in West Hollywood before his reported split from the "Espresso" singer, she was actually out on the town with some friends.

Hill, who says she is recovering from a broken spine due to a skiing accident, said that not only did she not "get with Barry," but that she has "never encountered" him in her life — except on her TV screen, when she watched him in the 2023 movie Saltburn.

The influencer said that she initially reposted a video featuring the cheating rumors because she thought they were “ridiculous” — not because she was confirming they were true.

“Coming from someone who has been cheated on in several different relationships, I would never want to homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain, ever,” Hill said.

Hill also explained that some people looked too much into her recent video at West Hollywood restaurant BOA Steakhouse, in which she reviewed drinks — including a margarita she claimed was "too salty," which one TikToker alleged was a veiled reference to Keoghan's role in Saltburn.

“Another drink I was reviewing happened to be called a ‘Blackberry Smash on the BOA Steakhouse menu, which this person then thought was also a Barry reference,” Hill explained. “The whole thing is, like, crazy to me.

“I hope that we can all stop spreading rumors so quickly and tearing other people down, especially without knowing the facts,” Hill concluded. “I would say, almost a majority of things that are said on the internet are not true. So, if there's anything you take away from this, I would say take everything you see on the internet with a grain of salt, and just be kind.”

Hill isn't the only person asking people to be kind in the wake of these rumors. Keoghan himself took to X on Saturday to call out people who were hurling insults his way, invading his privacy and the privacy of his loved ones.

"I can only sit and take so much," The Batman actor wrote in his message. "My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond too [sic]. I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed."

Keoghan and Carpenter began dating in 2023. They appeared together in the music video of Carpenter’s song “Please, Please, Please,” in which the actor portrays a criminal Carpenter routinely has to bail out of prison.

Neither have directly spoken up about their alleged breakup, and it's likely that Carpenter, at least, never will. The former Disney Channel star, who is currently on tour promoting her album Short N' Sweet, told W in a September interview, "I get why people are interested [in my love life.] But they can listen to my album and decide for themselves what the songs are about."