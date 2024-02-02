Brewers trade former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes to Orioles

Wild Card Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Corbin Burnes #39 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game One of the Wild Card Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Corbin Burnes is leaving Milwaukee.

The Brewers are tradine Burnes to Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports, concluding an offseason of speculation that he would play for a different team in 2024.

Burnes' exit further signals the end of an era in Milwaukee. A three-time All-Star who won the NL Cy Young award in 2021, Burnes has played his entire six-season MLB career with the Brewers. Milwaukee made a return to the postseason during his rookie season following a six-year absence and reached the playoffs in five of his six seasons with the franchise.

Burnes developed into the team's ace before winning the Cy Young with a league-best 2.43 ERA in 2021. He led the league in strikeouts in 2022 and finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting in the two seasons since he won the award.

While leaning on his signature cutter that reaches the high 90s, Burnes relies on a five-pitch arsenal including a curveball, slider, changeup and sinker to induce swinging strikes. At 29 years old, he has the stuff to anchor a rotation for a contending team. He finished 2023 with a 3.39 ERA and MLB-best 1.069 WHIP, with 200 strikeouts and 66 walks in 193 2/3 innings pitched.

Burnes' trade from Milwaukee follows the stunning departure of manager Craig Counsell to the rival Chicago Cubs in November. Both were integral to Milwaukee's repeated trips to the postseason, though those playoff appearances all ended in disappointment, with a single trip to the NLCS and none to the World Series. The Brewers were swept in the 2023 wild-card round by the eventual NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Burnes is approaching his final season of arbitration eligibility and is slated to become a free agent after 2024. Without a long-term deal in place, the Brewers opted to trade their ace rather than risk losing him for nothing in return next offseason.