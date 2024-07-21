British Open payouts, purse: How much did Xander Schauffele earn for his win at Royal Troon?

The Open 2024 - Day Four - Royal Troon USA's Xander Schauffele plays from the 11th fairway during day four of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. Picture date: Sunday July 21, 2024. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images) (Owen Humphreys - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

He had to survive a battle on the leaderboard, but Xander Schauffele has claimed the Claret Jug.

Schauffele ran away with the British Open late on Sunday afternoon to grab a two-shot win at the final major championship of the year at Royal Troon in Scotland. The win marked the second major championship win of his career, following his inaugural victory at the PGA Championship in May.

The British Open offered a $17 million purse this season which, while a record for the event, was the lowest offered among the major championships in 2024. The Players Championship offered the largest purse at $25 million, which gave Scottie Scheffler a $4.5 million prize after his win at TPC Sawgrass. Schauffele earned $3.3 million after winning the PGA Championship.

The R&A's purse increased by $500,000 from last year. That means that Schauffele will take home $3.1 million for his win at Royal Troon.

Here's a look at how much Schauffele and the rest of the field earned this week in Scotland.

British Open payouts

1. Xander Schauffele — $3.1 million

T2. Justin Rose, Billy Horschel — $1.443 million

4. Thriston Lawrence — $876,000

5. Russell Henley — $705,000

6. Shane Lowry — $611,000

7. — $525,000

8. — $442,500

9. — $388,000

10. — $350,600

11. — $319,200

12. — $282,800

13. — $266,000

14. — $249,000

15. — $231,000

16. — $212,700

17. — $202,400

18. — $193,000

19. — $184,900

20. — $176,200

21. — $168,000

22. — $159,600

23. — $151,000

24. — $142,600

25. — $137,600

26. — $131,800

27. — $127,000

28. — $122,600

29. — $117,300

30. — $111,200

31. — $107,600

32. — $102,100

33. — $98,500

34. — $95,700

35. — $92,400

36. — $88,700

37. — $84,600

38. — $80,300

39. — $77,400

40. — $74,900

41. — $71,800

42. — $68,300

43. — $65,200

44. — $61,500

45. — $58,000

46. — $55,000

47. — $52,800

48. — $50,700

49. — $48,400

50. — $47,200

51. — $46,200

52. — $45,400

53. — $44,700

54. — $44,000

55. — $43,300

56. — $42,700

57. — $42,300

58. — $42,000

59. — $41,700

60. — $41,400

61. — $41,200

62. — $41,000

63. — $40,800

64. — $40,600

65. — $40,300

66. — $40,000

67. — $39,700

68. — $39,400

69. — $39,100

70. — $38,900

