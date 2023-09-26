Bronny James misses first USC practice, but coach says he's 'doing very well'

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 26 San Jose State at USC LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 26: USC basketball player Bronny James jokes around on the sidelines during a game between the San Jose State Spartans and the USC Trojans on August 26, 2023, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bronny James' journey back to the court is is continuing, and though he's not ready to jump back into basketball yet, that day is definitely coming.

The USC men's basketball team held their first practice on Monday, and while the 18-year-old son of NBA legend LeBron James is still not ready to resume basketball activities after going into cardiac arrest in July, USC head coach Andy Enfield was able to give a positive update on how he's doing.

"Bronny's doing very well," Enfield said after USC practice via ESPN. "But we just can't comment on anything medically. He's going to class and doing extremely well in school, and we're really excited for him."

Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a team workout on July 24. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and stabilized, though the entire ordeal was terrifying for the James family and Bronny's new USC teammates. He was released from the hospital after three days, and a month later was diagnosed with a treatable congenital heart defect.

Though Bronny is around the team "when he can be," this break from basketball is giving him a chance to flash his academic abilities. According to Enfield, "his grades are excellent right now, and he's being the true student-athlete."

Bronny will likely return to the team at some point this season, and Enfield is excited for that to happen, whenever it happens.

"We anticipate him being a very valuable part of our basketball team," Enfield said. "But that'll be all sorted out. He's the ultimate teammate because he cares about winning, and he has such a personal relationship with all his teammates. When you watch him on the court and you're around them, that's the first thing you notice within five or 10 minutes — and it's contagious.

"So that's why we'll miss that here until he gets back. But he's certainly a big part of our team."

USC will open their season against Kansas State on Nov. 6.