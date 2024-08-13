Browns rookie Mike Hall, Jr. will reportedly be arrested after domestic dispute

Cleveland Browns Training Camp BEREA, OH - AUGUST 05: Defensive Tackle Mike Hall Jr. #51 of the Cleveland Browns practices drills during Training Camp at their CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 5, 2024 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall, Jr. will reportedly be arrested for his involvement in a domestic dispute on Monday, according to The Athletic's Zac Jackson.

Hall was expected to meet with Avon, Ohio Police on Tuesday morning. No other details have been released.

"We are aware of the incident involving Mike Hall, Jr. last night," the Browns said in a statement. "Mike and his representatives have been in touch with the appropriate authorities. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at the time."

Hall was selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft out of Ohio State. The 21-year-old played three seasons with the Buckeyes recording 6 sacks and 43 tackles in 45 games.