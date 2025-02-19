BYU rolls over No. 23 Kansas in historic blowout win, one of the worst in the Bill Self era

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against BYU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rob Gray)

Things are not going well for Bill Self.

The Jayhawks fell in a historic blowout loss in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday night to cap what very well may be the worst two-game stretch of Self’s tenure in Lawrence. No. 23 Kansas fell completely flat in its 91-57 loss at BYU, which matched the worst loss since Self took over in 2003.

It marked the worst loss in program history as a ranked team to an unranked opponent, and just the school’s second 30-point loss to a Big 12 team in the Self era. The Jayhawks, who started out the season ranked No. 1 in the country, have now lost five of their last sight games. Kansas lost at Utah on Saturday, too, and has now lost in back-to-back games for the first time all season.

The Jayhawks, who are sure to drop out of the national rankings for the first time since 2021 on Monday, now sit at 17-9 on the season.

BYU led the entire way on Tuesday night, and flew ahead to a 20-point lead at halftime. The Cougars, after a 14-2 run early, hit five 3-pointers down the stretch in the first half to seemingly put Kansas away then and there. They then rolled to their 34-point win in the final 20 minutes without any issue.

Richie Saunders led the Cougars with 22 points after shooting 9-of-13 from the field. Trevin Knell added 15 points and eight rebounds, and Mawot Mag finished with 13 points. The Cougars shot better than 51% from the field and out-rebounded Kansas by 10.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 12 points and 14 rebounds in the loss. David Coit was the only other Jayhawks player to hit double figures with his 11 points off the bench. Kansas committed 15 turnovers in the loss, too.

Kansas will be back in action on Saturday afternoon against Oklahoma State.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.