Caitlin Clark redirects question after reporters ignore Aliyah Boston following Indiana Fever loss

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the dynamic duo of the Indiana Fever, have had each other's backs throughout the season. That was evident on Thursday night, when Clark tried to push attention towards her teammate in a postgame press conference after the Fever's 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm.

Clark and Boston took the podium together, but the focus was all on the rookie at first. After the fifth straight question directed at Clark, she tried to redirect reporters towards Boston, who was sitting quietly and staring at the stats sheet in her hands.

"Ask Aliyah a question," Clark said.

"No, I'm good," Boston said, sounding resigned, but Clark insisted.

The next reporter then directed the question, about practice, to Boston, followed by a few more.

Thursday marked the second and final time this season that Indiana would travel to Seattle to play; the moment, while awkward, was a little inevitable, as Seattle journalists only had the chance to get quotes from Clark twice this season. Still, the uncomfortable situation eventually passed.

Clark and Boston, the past two No. 1 overall picks, have become a strong duo on the Fever and have praised each other throughout the season. Although the rookie has gotten more attention, Clark has often tried to push attention towards Boston, the reigning Rookie of the Year and a key piece of the Fever on both sides of the court.

After Thursday's loss and a tight loss to the Chicago Sky last weekend, Indiana is 7-12 and sits ninth in the WNBA standings. The Fever play the 9-8 Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, and will hope to reverse the skid.