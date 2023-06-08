Canadian wildfire smoke triggers 'hazardous' air quality alerts, grounds airplanes in U.S.: Live updates

Smokey Sunrise in New York City JERSEY CITY, NJ - JUNE 7: Smoke continues to shroud the sun as it rises behind the skyline of lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on June 7, 2023, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to trigger air quality alerts in U.S. states, with health officials warning people, especially those in sensitive groups, such as children, the elderly or with respiratory conditions, to limit their time outdoors or stay inside.

In New York City and Philadelphia, the Air Quality Index spiked to "hazardous" levels Wednesday, forcing many outdoor activities to be canceled and planes at area airports to be temporarily grounded due to low visibility.

