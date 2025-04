GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 5: Tightend Trey McBride #85 of the Arizona Cardinals is pumped up after hurdling a defender in the second half of the San Francisco 49ers versus the Arizona Cardinals NFL football game at State Farm Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

Trey McBride is getting paid. The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they have re-signed the Pro Bowl tight end, with an extension that will reportedly keep McBride in Arizona through 2029.

McBride's deal is a four-year extension worth up to $76 million, per multiple reports. The contract, which includes $43 million guaranteed and averages $19 million per year, makes McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

This story will be updated.