Cardinals RHP Sonny Gray could miss Opening Day due to hamstring injury

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Sonny Gray, left, walks off the field with trainer Adam Olsen after being removed during the second inning of a spring training baseball game against the Washington Nationals Monday, March 4, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. The team announced that Gray was removed due to tightness in his right hamstring. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP)

Sonny Gray has a strain in his right hamstring that may jeopardize his Opening Day start for the St. Louis Cardinals.

The right-handed pitcher, who signed a three-year, $75 million contract in November, was pulled off the mound on Monday after only 20 pitches against the Washington Nationals.

Initially, St. Louis announced that the three-time All-Star was dealing with tightness, but then updated the diagnosis on Tuesday following his MRI results.

"We've had some encouraging news that it's a mild strain. Not going to put any return-to-play [date] on it," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. "It's been less than 24 hours. We're going to see how he responds over the next few days. But from the MRI reading, we're definitely encouraged. Fingers crossed this isn't something that's going to linger too long."

The Cardinals are approaching this with an abundance of caution as Gray has a history of hamstring strains — missing time twice in 2022 while he was with the Minnesota Twins.

Gray is expected to be St. Louis' ace coming off a 2023 season in which he finished second in American League Cy Young voting, an 8-8 record, 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 innings pitched. The Cardinals are trying to bounce back from a 71-91 record in which they finished last in the National League Central.

St. Louis could potentially turn to Miles Mikolas, who started on Opening Day last season, to face the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 28. The Cardinals also have pitchers Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn in the fold, too.

A replacement for Gray, however, hasn't been decided, yet. Mozeliak said they will have more insight in a few days to help make a decision on next steps.

"It would be challenging, I think, at this point [to start Opening Day]," Mozeliak said. "We just have to give it a little air, a little space, and we'll understand more the next few days."