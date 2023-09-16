Cavaliers executive Koby Altman arrested on impaired driving charge

Koby Altman Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman speaks to the media at the team's training facility, Friday, April 12, 2019, in Independence, Ohio. Once again, the Cavaliers are looking for a coach. The team parted ways with Larry Drew and have begun their search for his replacement to continue their rebuild. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak) (Tony Dejak/AP)

Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night. He was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and committing a marked lanes violation, according to a report from Fox8.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said Altman was stopped by officers for the traffic violation just before 9 p.m., per the report. Officers reportedly suspected Altman of impairment during the stop and he was subsequently taken into custody.

Altman refused to take a breath test but was “respectful and cooperative” with troopers, according to the report.

The Cavaliers released a short statement Saturday morning, saying they were aware of an "incident” involving the executive and were gathering more information.

The Cavaliers issued a statement in response to President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman’s impaired driving charge on Friday night: “We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information… — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 16, 2023

Altman turned 41 on Saturday. He was promoted to general manager of the Cavaliers in 2017. Last season, he finished second in NBA Executive of the Year voting behind Monte McNair of the Sacramento Kings.

Hometown star LeBron James sent the Cavaliers into a substantial rebuild phase with his exit in 2018. Atlman’s leadership landed him on ballots for the NBA award this year after Cleveland won 51 games returned to the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.

This story will be updated.