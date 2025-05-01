Celtics' Jrue Holiday earns NBA Sportsmanship Award, winning honor for the second time

Wizards Celtics Basektball Boston Celtics' Jrue Holiday plays against the Washington Wizards during first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)
By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

The NBA has awarded the 2024-2025 Sportsmanship Award to veteran guard Jrue Holiday, the league announced Thursday.

The Boston Celtics guard was given the award from a pool of players nominated from all 30 NBA teams. Holiday earns the honor for the second time in his career, after winning in 2021 while with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The award, named the Joe Dumars Trophy after the legendary Detroit Pistons guard, is given to the player who displays sportsmanship on the court. Dumars was the first recipient of the award in 1995.

This story will be updated.

