Champions League magic, Club World Cup controversy: A blockbuster Saturday of soccer's contrasts

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 28: The official match ball is seen ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at the Munich Football Arena on May 28, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

A blockbuster Saturday of soccer will begin with a game that needs no introduction. At 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. in Munich, the 2025 Champions League final will ignite. Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain will vie for the grandest prize in club football. Both are behemoths, rich and talented, so much so that they are also among the favorites at this summer's Club World Cup.

Which brings us to Saturday's nightcap, a game that needs every introduction. At 10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 p.m. in Los Angeles, LAFC and Club América will vie for one last place in that Club World Cup.

Globally, their 11th-hour playoff pales in comparison to the Champions League final. It has no precedent nor built-in prestige. It is a qualifier for an unproven tournament, one that neither LAFC nor América would have realistic hopes of winning. PSG and Inter, on the other hand, are playing to actually win a competition that’s far more prestigious. One will enter the Club World Cup perched on a throne that many consider to be atop the sport.

But here in North America, when Yahoo Sports asked TelevisaUnivision executive Olek Loewenstein about the Club World Cup’s most attractive teams, and specifically about where Club América would rank if it qualified, he didn’t hesitate.

“Oh, No. 1,” Loewenstein said.

That, in part, is why this novel game is happening — and why it is, in FIFA's words, a "blockbuster bout" in its own right. LAFC's BMO Stadium is sold out, with the cheapest resaletickets priced north of $200. While América regularly packs stadiums across the continent, even for friendlies, Saturday's game brings unique stakes. The winner will get at least $9.55 million in guaranteed prize money, and a global stage that neither club has ever had. Hype, it seems, is building.

But it’s a different type of hype than the one overtaking Paris, Milan and Munich.

It has been manufactured in months, rather than developed over decades.

And it epitomizes the contrasts between the UEFA Champions League and the Club World Cup, which is, in some ways, the UCL's upstart challenger.

The controversial Club World Cup playoff

Perhaps now is the time for the Club World Cup introduction, and the explanation of a playoff that, a month ago, did not yet exist. The field for the inaugural 32-team, quadrennial club tournament had been set since the fall. North America's representatives were seemingly finalized when Pachuca won the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup, the region's only known route to the Club World Cup.

But then, in October, FIFA released the Club World Cup's regulations. Article 10 prohibited the participation of two clubs who share an owner — which, for Pachuca and fellow Mexican club León, became a problem. Both are owned by Grupo Pachuca.

In March, citing this rule, FIFA expelled León, the 2023 CONCACAF champs, from its tournament. León players decried the "grave," "brutal injustice" — "football is stained by this," James Rodríguez said — but FIFA was already considering replacements. Its rules gave it significant discretion. And its plan soon became clear.

The Club World Cup's qualification criteria gave FIFA five or six realistic options. It could choose the Columbus Crew or LAFC, the runners-up to Pachuca and León in the last two CONCACAF finals. Or it could turn to its CONCACAF rankings, where Club América was the top unqualified team; Costa Rica's Alajuelense was the top team from a country with less than two participants; and the Philadelphia Union were the top team from a country with less than two standard qualifiers.

The criteria stipulated that “a cap of two clubs per country is applied” to those attempting to qualify via rankings. FIFA ignored that stipulation, picked LAFC and América, and pitted them against each other in this one-off “play-in.”

It is, in many ways, the perfect high-stakes appetizer for the Club World Cup. It's also par for the tournament's course. With skepticism and resistance dogging its launch, and with a need to sell tickets, broadcast rights and sponsorships, FIFA has reached for star power. It gave Lionel Messi's Inter Miami a "host country" berth in October. More recently, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has talked up the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could join one of the qualified teams less than three weeks before kickoff.

And now, FIFA will get either Major League Soccer's most valuable club or Mexico's winningest. LAFC was MLS' pre-Messi glamor club. América is the continent's most popular. They will duel in prime time for a place in Group D alongside Flamengo, ES Tunis and Chelsea.

The magic of the Champions League

The Champions League final, on the other hand, does not have a sexy headliner. It does not have Real Madrid, nor Barcelona, nor an English Premier League power. It is the first final without them or Bayern Munich in over two decades. Some casual American fans might not find it all that intriguing.

And yet, it will almost certainly be the most-watched sporting event on Earth in 2025.

Even with Lautaro Martínez and Ousmane Dembélé — rather than Ronaldo or Messi, or Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé — as the stars, it hardly needs hype manufactured.

And it does not need to be sold as "the $26 million game," even though its prize pot is larger than the Club World Cup's. It is lucrative, and increasingly commercialized, yes, but its appeal is not about money. Its appeal is simple: It's the Champions League.

There are surely some fans and soccer execs who are bummed that Barcelona isn't playing in it. Ratings won't break records. Narratives, beyond PSG's unlikely resurgence and a possible first title, might not break through into the casual fan's consciousness.

But there is magic in this competition, and in this singular match. Magic sourced in simplicity. For 70 years, the best clubs in Europe — which are almost always the best clubs in the world — have battled for supremacy. And inevitably, special things have happened.

So, you wouldn't dare bet against more special things on Saturday. You might not know the magicians, yet, but you don't need to; and soon, you will. Inter and PSG might not give us a 13- or nine-goal thriller, as they did in the semis and quarters, respectively; but they'll surely give us drama, and emotions, all of which will sell itself.