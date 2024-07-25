Chargers' new identity after offensive revamp? 'We want to be bullies'

NFL: JUL 24 Chargers Training Camp EL SEGUNDO, CA - JULY 24: Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) during the Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp on July 24, 2024, at The Bolt in El Segundo, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — With the second day of Los Angeles Chargers training camp in the books, the team is one step closer to solidifying their identity for this new iteration of the squad.

The 2024 offseason has been one of significant changes for the Chargers, from bringing in a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh to an exodus of many key pieces of the Chargers' offense, such as wide receiver Keenan Allen and running back Austin Eekler.

But it also gives the team an opportunity to establish a new identity on the offensive side of the ball. For recently acquired running back J.K. Dobbins, he wants the team to be known as a “bully” around the league.

“We want to be bullies, you know,” Dobbins said after practice. “We want to have a run game and a pass game. We want to be able to bully people and do whatever we want to do. And it starts here, camp, and we're gonna get that.

“We're gonna get to it, we're gonna work for it every single day. And we got the guys to do it. And so that's what we're shooting for. I know I'm shooting for it, not only as a team, but as a player as well. I want to be a bully on the field too.”

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater spoke similarly when it came to the establishment of the team’s identity. Especially as it pertains to incorporating a new offensive philosophy from Harbaugh, whose teams of the past have been dominant in the run game, which should help take pressure off star quarterback Justin Herbert.

“I know a big part of what he wants is physicality,” Slater said. “And we're all excited about that, but it's hard to do without pads. So haven't quite gotten there yet, but we're hungry and we're gonna be ready.”

Slater, along with the other members of the revamped Chargers offensive line, will be where the physicality starts. New offensive coordinator Greg Roman made it clear on what he’s liked from the five up front so far.

“Just the way they go about their business,” Roman said. “Trade movement in the guard. His communication is just dogged determination to understand every little thing that goes on in that position. His communication with Joe [Alt] and Bradley [Bozeman is] huge. And then our left side, these guys are just working, working, working. Our goal is, our offensive line, their goal is to be the best unit, to be able to play together really, really well, and I think these guys are working really, really well in that direction.”

In the same vein, Roman is impressed with what he’s seen from the running backs, and there’s also a sense of familiarity that he has with Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom he coached with the Baltimore Ravens.

“The running back room, I think it's a strong room, a very strong room,” Roman said. “ I've been with J. K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards elsewhere in the past. I know them well. And, you know we got with [Isaiah] Spiller and a couple of the other guys, it's a pretty darn good competition. It's really going to be interesting to see how that unfolds.”

While Roman hasn’t mapped out a definitive depth chart in terms of his running backs yet, he says that Dobbins and Edwards are both leaders of not only the position group, but of the team at large.

As Harbaugh and Roman continue through instillation in camp, they’ll be able to fine tune and develop how they want their offense to look. Last season, the team passed 59% of the time on offense, leaving just 41% of snaps for the run game.

With a new group and offensive philosophy in tow, Roman knows that there’s going to be a different look to the offense as the start of the season comes around.

“I think whatever happened in the past is that. It's independent of what's going to happen in the future. Every game's going to be a little different,” Roman said. “Some days, some games, we're going to try to ground and pound. Again, ‘medieval’ as we spoke about this spring. Some games, you know, we're going to air it out, and some games it's going to be a mix.

“That's just how it's going to play out. So, it'll be different. It'll be kind of dependent on the identity we build in training camp. As we exit training camp, we should have a good feel for who we are. And I think that'll really dictate, you know, where we really put our focus in.”